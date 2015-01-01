पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना से मौतें:सबसे बड़ा कहर शहरी बुजुर्गों पर, 60 से 70% मौतें केवल 60 से अधिक उम्र के लोगों की

जयपुर40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
73% शहरी लोगों की जान गई, 27% गांवों में हुई मौतें
  • विभागीय रिपोर्ट में सामने आया, अब तक हुई 2044 मौतें, 1227 बुजुर्गों की सांसें रोकी वायरस ने
  • कोरोना से मरने वाले 40 प्रतिशत डायबिटीज के रोगी थे

डूंगरसिंह राजपुरोहित. शुरू के 4 माह कोरोना से मौतें 20 से 60 साल के लोगों की अधिक हुई। लेकिन पिछले साढ़े चार माह में स्थितियां बदल गई हैं। चौंकाने वाली बात है कि जानलेवा वायरस ने राजस्थान में अब तक 2044 में से 1227 बुजुर्गों की जान ली है। इनकी उम्र 60 वर्ष से अधिक थी। साढ़े आठ माह में कोरोना से सर्वाधिक 60 प्रतिशत मौतें 60 साल और अधिक उम्र के लोगों की हुई। जवान मौतें 35 प्रतिशत हुई। 15 वर्ष तक से बच्चों की 5 प्रतिशत मौतें हुईं।

प्रदेश में कोरोना को आए साढ़े आठ माह पूरे हो रहे हैं। 2044 हजार पार लोगों की कोरोना जान ले चुका है। कोरोना से मरने वाले 40 प्रतिशत डायबिटीज के रोगी थे। इनकी कुल संख्या 818 हैं। 613 तो ऐसे थे, जिनमें दो या अधिक बीमारियां पहले से थी। यह भी 30 प्रतिशत रोगी रहे, जिनकी कोरोना से जान गई। मृतकों में 11 प्रतिशत किडनी के रोगी थे। ऐसे अब तक किडनी पेशेंट 225 की कोरोना से सांसें थमी।
151 मरीज तो अस्पताल तक पहुंच ही नहीं पाए, रास्ते में ही रुक गई उनकी सांसें

प्रदेश में एक-दो नहीं 151 लोगों की जान तो अस्पताल पहुंचने और इलाज शुरू होने से पहले ही कोरोना वायरस के कारण थम गई। अस्पताल लाए और टेस्ट लिया तो पॉजिटिव पाए गए, लेकिन नब्ज रुकी हुई थी। 2044 में से अब तक 1893 की जान अस्पतालों में इलाज के बाद हुई। बाकी रास्ते में या घर पर ही कोरोना से जान गंवा चुके थे।

लापरवाही थी या अस्पताल देरी से पहुंचाया
प्रदेश में मौतें में एक चौंकाने वाला तथ्य यह सामने आया कि 151 कोरोना रोगियों की जान अस्पताल पहुंचने तक जा चुकी थी। प्रदेश सरकार ने हर वार्ड और गांव स्तर तक व्यवस्था कर फार्म भरवाए हैं कि कोरोना के रोगी को समय पर अस्पताल पहुंचाया या नहीं? इसे तीन स्तर से क्रॉस चेक कर भर कर सरकार को भेजा जाना है। उन फार्म में सामने आया कि किन्हीं कारणों से 151 लोग ऐसे थे, जिनकी मौत अस्पताल पहुंचने से पहले हो चुकी थी। अभी जिम्मेदारी तय नहीं हुई है कि घर वालों की लापरवाही से हुई या चिकित्सकों, 108 सेवा या अन्य कारणों से हुई। जांच जारी है।
73% शहरी लोगों की जान गई, 27% गांवों में हुई मौतें
प्रदेश में हुई 2044 मौतों में से शहरी लोग ज्यादा चपेट में आए और जान गंवाई। कुल मौतों में से 73 प्रतिशत यानी 1492 मौतें शहरी लोगों की हुई। ग्रामीण 27 मौतें हुई। इनकी संख्या 552 रही।
पुरुष मृतक 70 प्रतिशत, महिलाएं 30 प्रतिशत
कुल मृतकों में से पुरुष 70% थे। इनकी संख्या 1431 हैं। महिलाओं ने पूरे घर को खाना देने से लेकर हर तरह से संभाल कर भी मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना अच्छी तरह से की। महिलाओं की मौतें 30% हुई। कुल 613 महिलाओं की कोरोना से जान गई।
दिल के मरीज सबसे घातक : कोरोना वायरस दिल के रोगियों के लिए सबसे घातक रहा है। अकेले दिल के ही 52% मृतक हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें