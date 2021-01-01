पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

18 हजार लोग 15 साल से परेशान:जगतपुरा-2 में बीसलपुर का पानी इसी हफ्ते से मिलेगा

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जगतपुरा के जाेन-2 में फरवरी के पहले सप्ताह से बीसलपुर पेयजल के कनेक्शन देने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी जाएगी। कनेक्शन होते ही रामनगरिया पंप हाउस से सप्लाई भी होने लगेगी। जगतपुरा क्षेत्र में बसी काॅलाेनियाें में 15 साल से पानी का संकट है। अभी काॅलाेनियाें में प्राइवेट टैंकराें व ट्यूबवैल से पानी सप्लाई हाे रहा है।

एसई शुभांशु दीक्षित ने बताया जोन-1 में नए कनेक्शन दिए जा रहे हैं और जिन्होंने कनेक्शन ले लिया है, उनको सप्लाई शुरू होे गई है। फरवरी के पहले सप्ताह से जोन 2 में कनेक्शन दिए जाएंगे। इसके बाद जोन 5 में नए कनेक्शन होने हैं। इससे शिवनगर थर्ड, माेहन नगर, रामनगरिया थाना क्षेत्र, एसकेआइटी काॅलेज, रामनगरिया, बृजपुरी, रामनगर, बुद्ध विहार, शंकर विहार, शिवनगर, बैंक ऑफिसर्स, काॅलाेनी ब्लाॅक-बी व केशवानंद नगर के 18 हजार लोगों को राहत मिलेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser