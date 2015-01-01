पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजस्थान भाजपा में बड़े बदलाव:बीजेपी ने अरुण को प्रदेश प्रभारी बनाया, भारती सह प्रभारी, अलका को दिल्ली भेजा

अरुण सिंह
  • भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने दोनों के नामों को मंजूरी दी है
  • राजस्थान से राज्यसभा सांसद भूपेंद्र यादव बिहार और गुजरात संभालने की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है

भाजपा ने अविनाश राय खन्ना की जगह अरुण सिंह को राजस्थान का प्रभारी बनाया है। वही वी सतीश की जगह डाॅ. भारती बेन को सह प्रभारी की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने दोनों के नामों को मंजूरी दी है। राजस्थान से डॉ.अल​का सिंह गुर्जर को दिल्ली का सह प्रभारी बनाया गया है।

अलका गुर्जर को पिछले दिनों ही राष्ट्रीय मंत्री बनाया गया था।अरुण सिंह होंगे राजस्थान भाजपा के नए प्रदेश प्रभारी। राजस्थान से राज्यसभा सांसद भूपेंद्र यादव बिहार और गुजरात संभालने की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है अविनाश राय खन्ना को हिमाचल भेजा गया है।

इसलिए बड़ी जिम्मेदारी

अरुण सिंह ने 2019 लाेकसभा चुनाव में संभाली थी भाजपा की चुनाव प्रबंधन की कमान, वर्ष 1965 में जन्मे अरुण सिंंह पेशे से सीए हैं। वह एसबीआई यूनियन बैंक में सात वर्ष डायरेक्टर रहे। वर्ष 1999 से 2004 तक बीजेपी युवा माेर्चा राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष व राष्ट्रीय काेषाध्यक्ष रहे।

इसके बाद बीजेपी की राष्ट्रीय कार्य समिति सदस्य भी रहे। वह श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी फाउंडेशन में सचिव पदाें पर रहे। छत्तीसगढ़ में 2003, 2008 व 2013 में वह चुनाव प्रबंधन की जिम्मेदारी संभाल चुके है। उन्हाेंने 2019 में लाेकसभा चुनाव प्रबंधन की भी जिम्मेदारी संभाली थी।

डाॅ. भारती सांसद हैं और पेश से आयुर्वेद से जुड़ी हैं

डॉ. भारती बेन
Dr. Bharti Ben

डॉ. भारती बेन शियाल गुजरात के भावनगर जिले से एक सक्रिय राजनेता हैं। वे सांसद भी हैं। गुजरात विधानसभा में वह 2012 में विधायक भी रह चुकी हैं। वह आयुर्वेदिक परामर्शदाता भी हैं।

