पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चुनाव:वोटिंग पर भाजपा-कांग्रेस का अनुमान- बोर्ड हमारा होगा

जयपुर33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

हेरिटेज एरिया भाजपा का गढ़ माना जाता रहा है, लेकिन पहली बार इसमें कांग्रेस सेंध लगाने की अपने प्रयास में काफी हद तक सफल होती दिखाई दी। कारण, पांच में से 4 विधानसभा में कांग्रेस के विधायकों का होना और परिसीमन का नया गणित कांग्रेस को फायदा दिला सकता है। कोरोना के बावजूद वोटरों के बीच इसका खौफ नहीं था।

हर चेहरे पर मास्क देख कर इस बात का अंदाज आसानी से लगाया जा सकता है कि जयपुर वासियों ने मास्क ही वैक्सीन है, के स्लोगन को आत्मसात कर लिया है। हालांकि पिछले चुनाव के वोटिंग प्रतिशत को देखें तो मात्र 3 फीसदी वोटिंग कम हुई है, जिस पर भी भाजपा व कांग्रेस के अपने अपने दावे हैं।

भाजपा जहां नगर निगम बोर्ड में खुद के बहुमत को दोहरा की बात कर रही है। भाजपा नेताओं का दावा है कि वे 50 वार्डों में तो पहले से ही जीत मान रहे थे। इस पर भाजपा ने मुस्लिमों को प्रत्याशी बनाकर कांग्रेस के इस परंपरागत वोट बैंक में भी सेंध लगा दी है। इसलिए भाजपा का ही बोर्ड फिर से बन जाएगा। वहीं, कांग्रेस का दावा है कि हेरिटेज में रिकार्ड तोड़ जीत होगी और कांग्रेस 80 से ज्यादा वार्डों में अपनी जीत का परचम लहराएगी।

कांग्रेस लीडर बोले

कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष व परिवहन मंत्री प्रतापसिंह खाचरियावास ने कहा- हम हेरिटेज के 80 से ज्यादा वार्डों में जीत दर्ज करने जा रहे हैं। वोटिंग प्रतिशत कोरोना के बावजूद बेहतर रहा, इसका फायदा मिलेगा। हम हेरिटेज निगम में बोर्ड बनाएंगे।
हवामहल विधायक व मुख्य सचेतक महेश जाेशी बोले- दाे तिहाई से अधिक सीटाें से कांग्रेस जीतेगी, वाेट फीसदी कांग्रेस के पक्ष की बात है, हवामहल में ज्यादातर वार्ड कांग्रेस जीतेगी। आदर्श नगर विधायक रफीक खान ने कहा- काेराेना के चलते वाेट प्रतिशत थोड़ा गिरा है, लेकिन कांग्रेस का बाेर्ड बन रहा है। हमने रणनीति से चुनाव लड़ा है आदर्श नगर के 25 में से 15 से ज्यादा वार्ड कांग्रेस जीतेगी।
किशनपोल विधायक अमीन कागजी बोले- मतदान प्रतिशत कम रहने का मतलब है कि किशनपाेल में 18 प्लस वार्ड कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी जीतेंगे। हेरिटेज निगम में कांग्रेस बोर्ड बन रहा है।

भाजपा नेता बोले

  • भाजपा जयपुर शहर अध्यक्ष राघव शर्मा ने कहा- अभी यह कहना तो मुश्किल है कि कितने वार्डों में जीत मिलेगी लेकिन भाजपा अपना बोर्ड बनाएगी।
  • आदर्श नगर के पूर्व विधायक अशोक परनामी बोले- हमारे 15 वार्ड भाजपा जीतेगी और हेरिटेज के 100 में से 55-56 वार्ड जीतकर बाेर्ड भी बनाएगी।
  • किशनपोल से पूर्व विधायक मोहनलाल गुप्ता बोले- वाेट प्रतिशत कांग्रेस के वार्डों में गिरा है। हमारी टीम एनालिसिस कर रही है। किशनपाेल के 21 में से 14 वार्ड में भाजपा जीतेगी।
  • सिविल लाइंस से पूर्व विधायक अरुण चतुर्वेदी बोले- भाजपा जीत रही है। वाेटिंग प्रतिशत से स्पष्ट है- काेई एक वर्ग खुलकर कांग्रेस के पक्ष में नहीं आया है।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें