लव जिहाद में सियासत गर्म:बेरोजगारी और महंगाई से ध्यान हटाने को लव जिहाद जैसे शब्द लाई है भाजपा : खाचरियावास

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
परिवहन मंत्री प्रतापसिंह खाचरियावास
  • भाजपा कभी भी अच्छे शासन और विकास के मुद्दे पर चुनाव नहीं लड़ती
  • आरोप; धर्मों में टकराव की राजनीति करके देश को कमजोर करना चाहती है

लव जिहाद को लेकर सियासी बयानबाजी तेज हो गई है। परिवहन मंत्री प्रतापसिंह खाचरियावास ने कहा कि केन्द्र की भाजपा सरकार सोची-समझी रणनीति के तहत अपनी असफलताओं से ध्यान हटाने के लिए देश की जनता को गुमराह करना चाहती है।

इस वक्त पूरे देश में आम आदमी महंगाई, बेरोजगारी, भुखमरी से परेशान है। उन्होंने कहा कि केन्द्र के चुनाव के समय भाजपा जिन मुद्दों पर चुनाव लड़कर जीती, आज उन मुद्दों को छोड़ दिया गया है। खाचरियावास ने कहा कि भाजपा कभी भी अच्छे शासन और विकास के मुद्दे पर चुनाव नहीं लड़ती, अब भाजपा लव जिहाद जैसा नया शब्द लेकर आयी है।

देश में सब लोग एक-दूसरे के धर्म का सम्मान करते हैं लेकिन भाजपा केंद्र में सत्ता में होने के बावजूद अपने राजधर्म का पालन करने की बजाय हिंदू, मुसलमान, सिक्ख, ईसाई, पारसी, जैन बौद्ध आदि धर्मों में टकराव की राजनीति करके देश को कमजोर करना चाहती है।
इधर सराफ बोले-लव जिहाद के खिलाफ कानून लाएं सरकार
सीएम अशोक गहलोत के लव जिहाद के बयान पर विधायक कालीचरण सराफ ने कहा कि पहचान छुपाकर प्रेमजाल में फंसाकर धोखे से विवाह करना और युवती पर जबरन धर्म परिवर्तन का दबाव बनाना साजिश व आपराधिक कृत्य की श्रेणी में आता है। मध्य प्रदेश व उत्तर प्रदेश की तर्ज पर राजस्थान में भी सरकार कठोर कानून बनाए जिससे पीड़ित युवतियों को न्याय मिल सके।

