अब मेयर कौन?:भाजपा के पास ग्रेटर में चार चेहरे, हेरिटेज में कांग्रेस के पास तीन नेत्रियां

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
निगम में 27 साल में पहली बार; 11 महीने से खाली चेयर, मेयर भाजपा का ही बैठेगा
  • हेरिटेज में हाईब्रिड से मेयर बनाने का रास्ता भी खुला है। ग्रेटर में भाजपा के मेयर के चेहरे तो लगभग साफ दिखाई दे रहे हैं
भाजपा और कांग्रेस की बाड़ा बंदी ही इसलिए की गई है, ताकि पार्टी अपने हिसाब से मेयर तय कर सके। कारण, पार्षदों के बीच से ही मेयर चुना जाना है। हेरिटेज में हाईब्रिड से मेयर बनाने का रास्ता भी खुला है। ग्रेटर में भाजपा के मेयर के चेहरे तो लगभग साफ दिखाई दे रहे हैं, फिर भी लाटा प्रकरण भाजपा को सावचेत करता दिखता है।

शील धाभाई
शील धाभाई

शील धाभाई, झोटवाड़ा विधानसभा के वार्ड 60 से जीती, जो संघ निष्ठ भी हैं और दूसरे बोर्ड में भी मेयर रह चुकी हैं। वरिष्ठता के आधार पर शील धाभाई की दावेदारी सबसे मजबूत है। साथ ही गुर्जर समाज का चेहरा भी हैं।

सौम्या गुर्जर, सांगानेर विधानसभा के वार्ड 87 से जीतीं, वे गुर्जर समाज का युवा चेहरा तो है हीं। संघ पृष्टभूमि के अलावा सौम्य खुद भी महिला आयोग की सदस्य रही और जिला परिषद की सदस्य भी रही। सौम्य के पति राजाराम गुर्जर भी करौली से सभापति रह चुके हैं।

सौम्या गुर्जर
सौम्या गुर्जर

भारती लख्यानी, सांगानेर विधानसभा के वार्ड 75 से जीती, भारती विधायक अशोक लाहोटी के नजदीकी व पूर्व चेयरमैन रहे मुकेश लख्यानी की पत्नी हैं, इन्हें सिंधी समाज की होने की वजह से इनकी दावेदारी खासी मजबूत है।

कविता कटियार, मालवीय नगर के 146 से जीती हैं, पटेल समाज का चेहरा है और संघ पृष्ठभूमि के विमल कटियार की भाभी होने की वजह से संघ व संगठन की प्रत्याशी बताई जा रही हैं। इसीलिए इनकी प्रबल दावेदारी है। ये चार बड़े चेहरे भाजपा में चर्चा में हैं।

नसरीन बानो, किशनपोल के वार्ड 64 से जीती, उनके ससूर अब्दुल रऊफ कांग्रेस के ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष हैं और उनके पिता भी पार्षद रहे। मुस्लिम समाज का युवा चेहरा हैं और ओबीसी मेयर बनने का पहला मौका है। सुनीता मावर, आदर्श नगर विधानसभा के वार्ड 85 से पार्षद का चुनाव जीत गई हैं। सबसे बड़ा प्लस पॉइंट है कि मावर तीसरी बार पार्षद चुनी गई हैं और इनका पूरा परिवार कांग्रेसनिष्ठ है, जिसके चलते बड़े नेताओं के नजदीकी हैं। और ओबीसी का बड़ा चेहरा भी।

नसरीन बानो
नसरीन बानो

मुनेश गुर्जर, सिविल लाइन विधानसभा के वार्ड 43 से पार्षद चुनकर आई हैं। इनके साथ भी प्लस पॉइंट है कि मुनेश गुर्जर दूसरी बार पार्षद बनीं हैं और शहर में गुर्जर समाज का जाना-पहचाना चेहरा भी हैं तथा मंत्री प्रतापसिंह खाचरियावास के नजदीकी भी हैं। ये तीन बड़े चेहरे कांग्रेस में चर्चा में हैं।

ग्रेटर नगर निगम में भाजपा का बाेर्ड तय हाे गया है। जयपुर में नगर निगम बनने के बाद पहली दफा मेयर की कुर्सी 11 माह से खाली पड़ी हुई है। पिछले 27 साल में निगम के इतिहास में मेयर की कुर्सी आज तक कभी इतने लंबे समय तक खाली नहीं रही है। निगम के इससे पहले भाजपा पार्टी से बगावत करके कांग्रेस पार्षदाें के साथ बाेर्ड बनाकर विष्णु लाटा महापाैर बने थे। जिनका कार्यकाल 26 नवंबर 2019 काे पूरा हाे गया था।

लेकिन इसके बाद से मेयर की कुर्सी निगम के चुनाव नहीं हाेने से खाली पड़ी हुई थी। वर्ष 2018 में अशाेक लाहाेटी के विधायक बनने के बाद कुर्सी खाली हाे गई थी। तब मेयर का चार्ज डिप्टी मेयर मनाेज भारद्वाज के पास रहा था। दो माह बाद ही भाजपा पार्षद विष्णु लाटा अपने गुट के 21 पार्षदाें काे साथ लेकर कांग्रेस पार्षदाें के साथ बाेर्ड बना लिया था और खुद महापाैर बन गए थे।
इसलिए खाली रही मेयर की कुर्सी

पिछले साल 26 नवंबर काे बाेर्ड भंग हाेने के बाद दिसंबर में चुनाव हाेने थे। मगर निगम के 91 वार्डाें का परिसीमन करने से चुनाव टल गए। 150 वार्ड बनाए गए और जनवरी में चुनाव की घाेषणा हुई। इस बीच सरकार ने निगम का ग्रेटर निगम व हेरिटेज निगम में विभाजन कर दिया और 250 वार्ड बना दिए।

चुनाव अप्रेल के पहले सप्ताह में हाेने थे। काेराेना संक्रमण के कारण टल गए। इसके बाद में काेर्ट के आदेश पर दाे दफा और चुनाव टल गया। अक्टूबर में काेर्ट ने चुनाव कराने के आदेश दिए थे। ऐसे में पहले परिसीमन और दाे नगर निगम बनाए जाने के कारण और फिर काेराेना के कारण चुनाव नहीं हुए। मेयर की कुर्सी खाली रही।

चुनावी झरोखा

  • सबसे छोटी जीत; ग्रेटर निगम के वार्ड 102 से भाजपा के महेंद्र शर्मा 3 वोट से जीते। महेंद्र को 829 और कांग्रेस के दिनेश को 826 वोट मिले।
  • सबसे युवा 2 पार्षद; ग्रेटर के वार्ड 92 से कांग्रेस की ज्योति सैनी और हेरिटेज के वार्ड 81 से कांग्रेस की ही असमा, उम्र 21 साल
  • सबसे उम्रदराज पार्षद; ग्रेटर निगम के वार्ड 23 से भाजपा के भंवर मालाकार 68 साल के हैं।

फर्ज और मां की ममता एक साथ; राजस्थान कॉलेज में जयपुर ग्रेटर नगर निगम की मतगणना के दौरान बस्सी थाने की एसआई ममता मीणा अपनी 3 महीने की छोटी बच्ची के साथ मतगणना कक्ष के बाहर सुरक्षा में मुस्तैद पूछने पर कहा कि मां की ममता के साथ फर्ज निभाना जरूरी है।

उमरदराज व राखी राठौड़ की हैट्रिक
भाजपा की राखी राठौड़ लगातार तीन बार चुनाव जीतने वाली पहली पार्षद बन गई हैं। वे 2009 से लेकर 2025 तक करीब 15 साल तक निगम बोर्ड में पार्षद रहेंगी। इसी तरह कांग्रेस के उमरदराज भी लगातार तीसरी बार चुनाव जीते हैं। इसके अलावा मनीष पारीक पहले दो बार पार्षद रहे और पांच साल के ब्रेक के बाद फिर पार्षद चुने गए। भाजपा की उषा टाटीवाल पहले पहले और दूसरे बोर्ड में पार्षद रहीं और बीच में दस साल के ब्रेक के बाद फिर से पार्षद चुनी गई है। इसी तरह कांग्रेस की सुनीता मावर पिछले बोर्ड के अलावा तीसरे बोर्ड में पार्षद चुनी गई हैं।

रिकॉर्ड; 1 ही परिवार से नौवीं बार पार्षद
कांग्रेस के नेता प्रतिपक्ष गुलामनबी की बेटी नसीम बानो निर्दलीय चुनाव जीत गई हैं। नसीम को कांग्रेस ने टिकट नहीं दिया तो वे बागी होकर वार्ड 68 से मैदान में उतर गई। नसीम के पिता गुलामनबी सात बार पार्षद रहे। और उनके पिता भी एक बार पार्षद रहे। यानी इस परिवार की निगम में नसीम नवीं पार्षद होंगी।

5 बोर्ड भाजपा के नाम ही; पिछले 5 बोर्डों में भाजपा हर बार बहुमत में रही। एक बार मेयर के प्रत्यक्ष चुनाव के चलते कांग्रेस ज्योति खंडेलवाल को मेयर बना पाई, जबकि पिछले बोर्ड में कांग्रेस समर्थन से विष्णु लाटा मेयर बने।

