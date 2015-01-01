पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आरोप-प्रत्यारोप:भाजपा ने जारी किया कांग्रेस का काला चिट्ठा, केन्द्रीय मंत्री बोले पिछले 2 साल में प्रदेश का पंचायतीराज सिस्टम तबाह हो गया

जयपुर13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर भाजपा मुख्यालय कांग्रेस के खिलाफ काला चिट्ठा जारी करते हुए केन्द्रीय मंत्री अर्जुन राम मेघवाल और राष्ट्रीय मंत्री अलका गुर्जर।

प्रदेश में पंचायत और जिला परिषद के चुनाव नजदीक आते है भाजपा और कांग्रेस के बीच आरोप प्रत्यारोप का दौर शुरू हो गया है। केन्द्रीय मंत्री अर्जुन राम मेघवाल और भाजपा की राष्ट्रीय मंत्री अलका गुर्जर ने आज कांग्रेस का काला चिट्‌ठा जारी करते हुए आरोप लगाया कि पिछले दो साल में प्रदेश की कांग्रेस सरकार ने पंचायती सिस्टम को तबाह कर दिया है। उन्होने आरोप लगाया कि 25 साल में पहली बार ऐसा हुआ समय पर वित्त आयोग का गठन नहीं हुआ। आज पांचवे वित्त आयोग का कार्यकाल मार्च में पूरा हो चुका है।

भाजपा मुख्यालय पर मीडिया से बात करते हुए केन्द्रीय मंत्री ने आरोप लगाए कि केन्द्र सरकार ने जो गांवों की जनता के लिए योजनाएं लाई उन्हे मौजूदा सरकार ने ब्रेक लगा दिया। उन्होने बताया कि केन्द्र सरकार ने प्रधानमंत्री योजना के तहत 2.60 लाख मकान बनाकर तैयार कर दिए, लेकिन राज्य सरकार की ओर से अपने हिस्से की 40 फीसदी राशि लगभग 1400 करोड़ रुपए जारी नहीं किए नहीं देने के कारण पात्र परिवारों को अब तक ये मकान नहीं मिल पाए।

पांचवे वित्त आयोग की राशि नहीं की जारी
राष्ट्रीय मंत्री अलका गुर्जर ने बताया कि 25 साल में पहली बार ऐसा हुआ है जब वित्त आयोग का गठन भी नहीं हुआ। यहीं नहीं सरकार ने पांचवे वित्त आयोग की वित्तीय वर्ष 2019-20 की प्रथम किश्त की बकाया 1085 करोड़ रुपए और द्वितीय किश्त पूरी 1480 की राशि अब तक पंचायती राज संस्थाओं को आवंटित नहीं की। इसके कारण आज प्रदेश की गांवों, पंचायतों में विकास के कार्य ठप्प पड़े है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिताब में लिखा- पाकिस्तानी फौज में कई लोग अल कायदा के मददगार, अब यह ओपन सीक्रेट - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें