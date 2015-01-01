पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाड़ेबंदी:पहली बार ग्रेटर क्षेत्र के पार्षदों से मिलने पहुंचे भाजपा विधायक, संगठन नाराजगी दूर करने में जुटा

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
होटल चौंमू पैलेस जहां भाजपा ने जयपुर नगर निगम ग्रेटर के पार्षदों की बाड़ेबंदी कर रखी है।

जयपुर नगर निगम चुनाव परिणाम आने के बाद से नाराज चल रहे ग्रेटर क्षेत्र के विधायकों को संगठन मनाने में जुट गया है। इसी के चलते बाड़ेबंदी के बाद से जिन विधायकों को पार्षदों से दूर रखा जा रहा था, वे आज एक-एक कर होटल में मिलने पहुंच रहे है। आज सुबह सांगानेर विधायक अशोक लाहोटी चौंमू पैलेस होटल पहुंचे। जहां उन्होने विधायकों से मुलाकात की और उनके प्रशिक्षण शिविर में शामिल होकर नगर निगम की कार्यशैली और अपने अनुभवों को साझा किया। सूत्रों की माने तो मालवीय नगर से विधायक कालीचरण सराफ भी दोपहर बाद पार्षदों से मिलने चौंमू पैलेस पहुंच सकते है।

आपको बता दें कि 10 नवंबर को जयपुर ग्रेटर और हैरिटेज में मेयर के चुनाव होने है। वोटिंग सुबह 10 से 2 बजे तक होगी और उसके बाद मतगणना। ग्रेटर से भाजपा ने वार्ड 87 से जीती सौम्या गुर्जर और कांग्रेस ने वार्ड 93 से विजयी दिव्या सिंह को प्रत्याशी बनाया है। जबकि हेरिटेज में कांग्रेस ने वार्ड 43 जीती मुनेश गुर्जर (31) को और भाजपा ने वार्ड 74 से निर्दलीय जीती कुसुम यादव (40) पर दाव खेला है।

मेयर प्रत्याशी के चयन से भी थे नाराज
सूत्रों के मुताबिक ग्रेटर से मेयर प्रत्याशी के चयन से अधिकांश विधायक नाराज थे। विद्याधर नगर से विधायक नरपत सिंह राजवी का विरोध तो खुलकर सामने भी आया था, हालांकि देर शाम वह भी बैकफुट पर आ गए थे। इसके अलावा अन्य विधायक भी सौम्या गुर्जर को मेयर प्रत्याशी बनाए जाने से खुश नहीं थे। क्योंकि सौम्या पर जयपुर से न होकर करौली से है। वहीं सौम्या गुर्जर के पति राजाराम गुर्जर पर कांग्रेस ने विभिन्न मुकदमे होने का भी आरोप लगाया है।

क्रॉस वोटिंग के डर से बैकफुट पर आए
पार्टी के सूत्रों की माने तो विधायकों को पार्षदों से नहीं मिलने देने के बाद ऐसे कयास लगाए जा रहे थे कि पार्टी के कुछ पार्षद नाराजगी में क्रॉस वोटिंग न कर दें। इसी आशंका को देखते हुए भी संगठन ने पार्षदों और विधायकों को मिलवाने का फैसला किया। हालांकि ग्रेटर में भाजपा के पास स्पष्ट बहुमत है। यहां 150 सीटों में से भाजपा ने 88 सीटों पर जीत दर्ज की है, जबकि कांग्रेस ने 49 और निर्दलीय के खाते में 13 सीटें है। लेकिन जनवरी 2019 में मिले झटके बाद संगठन सतर्क है और कोई रिस्क लेने के मूंड में नहीं है। जनवरी 2019 में भाजपा के पास बहुमत होने के बाद विष्णु लाटा बगी होकर चुनाव लड़े और क्रॉस वोटिंग के कारण मेयर बने थे।

