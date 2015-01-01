पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपमहापौर चुनाव:बीजेपी ने जयपुर ग्रेटर से पुनीत कर्णावत और हैरिटेज से महेन्द्र कुमार को बनाया प्रत्याशी

जयपुर14 मिनट पहले
जयपुर नगर निगम ग्रेटर मुख्यालय में नामांकन भरने के बाद विक्ट्री का साइन दिखाते भाजपा प्रत्याशी पुनीत कर्णावत और उनके साथ मौजूद भाजपा के पदाधिकारी।
  • विरोध की आशंका के चलते कांग्रेस ने आखिरी समय में हैरिटेज से घोषित किया असलम फारूखी नाम

जयपुर नगर निगम में आज होने वाले उपमहापौर चुनाव के लिए भाजपा ने आज पुनीत कर्णावत और महेन्द्र कुमार ढलेत को उतारा है। वहीं कांग्रेस की तरफ से ग्रेटर में तो प्रत्याशी उतारा नहीं, लेकिन उसके लिए हैरिटेज में भी प्रत्याशी का चयन व उसकी घोषणा करना आसान नहीं रहा। सीनियर मुस्लिम पार्षदों के विरोध की आशंका को देखते हुए कांग्रेस ने अपना प्रत्याशी नामांकन भरने के कुछ समय पहले घोषित किया। प्रत्याशी के नाम की घोषणा होने के बाद सुबह करीब 10.30 बजे कर्णावत अपने भाजपा पदाधिकारियों और अपने समर्थकों संग पर्चा भरने पहुंचे। कर्णावत का ग्रेटर से निर्विरोध निर्वाचन तय है, क्योंकि कांग्रेस की तरफ से यहां से किसी भी प्रत्याशी ने पर्चा नहीं भरा। इधर हैरिटेज की बात करें तो

शेखावत के करीबी होने का मिला लाभ
भाजपा प्रत्याशी पुनीत कर्णावत की बात करें तो ये वार्ड 128 से चुनाव जीतकर पार्षद बनें है। वह वसुंधरा सरकार में यूडीएच मंत्री रहे राजपाल सिंह शेखावत के करीबी माने जाते है। राजपाल झोटवाडा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से आते है और यहां से बीजेपी का नगर निगम चुनाव में औसत परफोरमेंस सबसे अच्छा रहा है। यही कारण रहा है कि उनको पार्टी ने उपमहापौर बनाया है। हालांकि कर्णावत से पहले जितेन्द्र श्रीमाली का नाम सबसे ऊपर चल रहा था।

वहीं हैरिटेज प्रत्याशी महेन्द्र कुमार वार्ड 96 से चुनाव जीतकर आए है। महेन्द्र संगठन में सक्रिय रहते है। ये इससे पहले अशोक परनामी जब मेयर थे तब नगर निगम में पार्षद रहे थे और पशु नियंत्रण बोर्ड में चैयरमेन भी रह चुके है। कांग्रेस की ओर से यहां से मुस्लिम चेहरा उतारने पर भाजपा ने यहां से ढलेत को उतारकर दलित कार्ड खेला है। इसके अलावा वाल्मिकी और दलित वर्ग से आने वालों की मांग थी कि भाजपा यहां से उन्ही के वर्ग से उपमहापौर प्रत्याशी बनाए।

कांग्रेस में आखिरी समय तक नाम पर होती रही चर्चा
इधर कांग्रेस की बात करें तो यह हैरिटेज के प्रत्याशी चयन को लेकर अंतिम समय तक उलझन में रही। सूत्रों के मुताबिक परिवहन मंत्री प्रताप सिंह के घर पर सुबह से बैठक चलती रही और नाम चयन पर चर्चा होती रही। आखिर में जब नामांकन भरने में थोड़ा ही समय बचा तब कांग्रेस ने नाम फाइनल करके प्रत्याशी को नामांकन भरने भेजा। फारूखी पहली बार पार्षद बने है, लेकिन वह मुख्य सचेतक महेश जोशी के करीबी माने जाते है। कांग्रेस को मुस्लिमों की नाराजगी दूर करनी थी इसलिए मुस्लिम वर्ग से उपमहापौर का प्रत्याशी बनाया है।

