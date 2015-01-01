पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जयपुर महापौर चुनाव 2020:भाजपा ने ग्रेटर से सौम्या गुर्जर को बनाया प्रत्याशी, हैरिटेज से बागी कुसुम यादव पर खेला दाव

जयपुर8 मिनट पहले
जयपुर नगर निगम ग्रेटर से भाजपा की महापौर प्रत्याशी सौम्या गुर्जर और हैरिटेज नगर निगम से प्रत्याशी कुसुम यादव।

नगर निगम मेयर चुनाव में कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशियों की घोषणा होने के कुछ देर बाद ही भाजपा ने भी अपने प्रत्याशियों का एलान कर दिया। भाजपा ने नगर निगम ग्रेटर से सौम्या गुर्जर को प्रत्याशी बनाया है, जबकि हैरिटेज से बागी होकर चुनाव लड़ी कुसुम यादव को मैदान में उतारा है। आज सुबह बीजेपी मुख्यालय में पार्टी पदाधिकारियों की हुई एक बैठक में इन दोनों का नाम फाइनल किया । इस बैठक में भाजपा के सहसंगठन मंत्री वी. सतीश, नेता प्रतिपक्ष गुलाब चंद कटारिया, उपनेता प्रतिपक्ष राजेन्द्र राठौड़, केन्द्रीय मंत्री गजेन्द्र सिंह शेखावत, कैलाश चौधरी, अर्जुनराम मेघवाल सहित अन्य पदाधिकारी थे। मेयर प्रत्याशी सौम्या गुर्जर की बात करें तो वह नगर निगम ग्रेटर के वार्ड 87 से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी पिंकी यादव को 1012 वोटों से हराकर पार्षद का चुनाव जीती है। भाजपा के पास ग्रेटर में 88 सीटे है जो बहुमत से 12 अधिक है, ऐसे में सौम्या का जयपुर ग्रेटर में मेयर बनना लगभग तय हो गया है। वहीं हैरिटेज प्रत्याशी कुसुम यादव की बात करे तो वह वार्ड 74 से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी फोरन्ता यादव को 239 वोटों से हराकर चुनाव जीती। बीजेपी की तरफ से इस वार्ड में मुन्नी शर्मा को टिकिट दिया था, जो तीसरे नंबर पर रही थी। हैरिटेज में भाजपा के पास 100 में से 42 सीटें है, जबकि 11 निर्दलीय है, जिसमें एक कुसुम यादव। ऐसे में यहां भाजपा को जीत हासिल करना आसान नहीं होगा, क्योंकि 11 निर्दलीयों में से 8 मुस्लिम पार्षद कांग्रेस के पाले में है।

पहले विवाद में रह चुकी है सौम्या
सौम्या के व्यक्तिगत जीवन पर नजर डाले तो वह स्वयं एमए, पीएचडी की शिक्षा प्राप्त है और राज्य महिला आयोग में सदस्य भी रह चुकी है। मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे के 2013 से 2018 के कार्यकाल के दौरान महिला आयोग की सदस्य रहते हुए सौम्या विवाद में आ गई थी और उन्हे पद से इस्तीफा देना पड़ा था। वह एक रेप पीड़िता के साथ सेल्फी लेकर उसे सोशल मीडिया पर डालने के बाद वह विवादों में आई थी। इसके अलावा उनके पति राजाराम गुर्जर करौली जिले की नगर परिषद के सभापति भी रह चुके है।
वहीं हैरिटेज प्रत्याशी कुसुम यादव की बात करें तो पोस्ट ग्रेज्युएट है। जयपुर चारदीवारी क्षेत्र में एक बड़ा चेहरा है। वह पिछले नगर निगम बोर्ड में पार्षद और सांस्कृतिक समिति एवं महिला उत्थान समिति की चैयरमेन भी रह चुकी है। उनके पति अजय यादव भी साल 2009 से 2014 तक नगर निगम जयपुर में पार्षद और यूडीटैक्स समिति के चैयरमेन रह चुके है। बागी होकर चुनाव लड़ने के कारण कुसुम को पार्टी ने निष्कासित भी कर दिया था, लेकिन आज उन्हे फिर से भाजपा की सदस्यता ग्रहण करवाई और हैरिटेज चुनाव प्रभारी वासुदेव देवनानी के साथ नामांकन भरने भेजा गया।

