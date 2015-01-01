पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिला प्रमुख चुनाव में अनुशासन ताेड़ने का मामला:पार्टी को हराने वाले बूंदी के चार नेताओं को बीजेपी ने किया बाहर

जयपुर38 मिनट पहले
बीजेपी ऑफिस राजस्थान

बीजेपी ने पंचायत समिति और जिला प्रमुख चुनाव में पार्टी काे नुकसान करने वाले खुद के पदाधिकारी व प्रमुख कार्यकर्ताओं पर कार्रवाई करने में और तेजी दिखाई है। अजमेर में भंवर सिंह पलाड़ा और उनकी पत्नी वर्तमान जिलाप्रमुख सुशील कंवर काे पार्टी से निष्कासित करने के बाद बूंदी जिला प्रमुख चन्द्रावती कंवर, जिला परिषद सदस्य शक्ति सिंह आसावत, पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष महिपत सिंह हाडा और बीजेपी से विधायक प्रत्याशी रहे ओमेंद्र सिंह हाड़ा को पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से 6 वर्ष के लिए निष्कासित किया है।

बीजेपी प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनियां के निर्देश पर प्रदेश महामंत्री भजनलाल शर्मा ने इस संबंध में आदेश जारी किए है। गौरतलब है कि बूंदी जिला प्रमुख पद पर बीजेपी का बाेर्ड बन रहा था लेकिन कांग्रेस ने बीजेपी में बगावत कराकर क्राॅस वाेटिंग कराकर कांग्रेस का बाेर्ड बनवाने में सफलता हासिल की थी।
कई जिलाें की रिपाेर्ट आना बाकी फिर होगी कार्रवाई
जिला प्रमुख चुनाव में बीजेपी की परफॉर्मेंस अच्छी रही थी। बीजेपी ये मानकर चल रही थी कि अजमेर और बूंदी में पार्टी खुद का जिला प्रमुख बनवा लेगी लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ। बीजेपी के बागी ने अजमेर में और कांग्रेस ने बूंदी में पार्टी का समीकरण खराब कर दिया था। बीजेपी के हाथाें में से अजमेर और बूंदी निकलने के बाद से पार्टी ने कड़े एक्शन लेने का मानस बना लिया था।

इसके बाद क्राॅस वाेटिंग के मामले में जिलावार कमेटी का गठन करके रिपाेर्ट मांगी गई थी। साथ ही पंचायत समितियाें की भी रिपाेर्ट मांगी गई थी। अब जैसे - जैसे कमेटियाें की रिपोर्ट संगठन के पास पहुंच रही है, वैसे ही कार्रवाईयाें के दाैर चल रहे है।

