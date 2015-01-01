पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • BJP Rajasthan Release Black Paper Before Jila Parishad Election, Congress Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyavas Give Statement On Bjp Leaders

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आरोप-प्रत्यारोप:मंत्री खाचरियावास ने कहा- भाजपा ने ब्लेक पेपर में जिस हाथ को उल्टा दिखाया, उसी ने इन्हें थप्पड़ मारा

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
केबिनेट मंत्री ने कहा कि यह बीजेपी की वही सरकार है जिसने खेत, किसान और खलिहान को कमजोर कर दिया। जो किसान के विरुद्ध बिल लेकर आई है।
  • राजस्थान में भाजपा के ब्लैक पेपर का परिवहन मंत्री प्रताप सिंह खाचरियावास ने दिया जवाब

राजस्थान में पंचायत और जिला परिषद के चुनाव से भाजपा ने प्रदेश सरकार के खिलाफ बुधवार को आरोप पत्र जारी किया। इस पर परिवहन मंत्री प्रताप सिंह खाचरियावास ने पलटवार करते हुए कहा कि भाजपा ने अपने ब्लेक पेपर में हाथ के निशान को उल्टा दिखाया है। पिछले दिनों इसी हाथ के निशान ने नगर निगम चुनावों में भाजपा के नेताओं पर थप्पड़ मारा था।

भाजपा ने ब्लेक पेपर में झूठे आंकड़ों का सहारा लिया
खाचरियावास ने कहा कि बीजेपी राजनीति का जो स्तर गिरा रही है। ये उनके लिए उल्टा पड़ेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि हाथ के निशान को पहली बार किसी ने अपने पेपर में लगाया है। हमारी पार्टी ने उनका चुनाव चिन्ह लगाकर कभी काम नहीं किया। भाजपा ने ब्लैक पेपर में झूठे आंकड़े प्रस्तुत किए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार राजस्थान में पंचायती राज संस्थानों को उनका हिस्सा दे नहीं रही है। उस पर तो इनका खुद का चेहरा काला है।

भाजपा की केंद्र सरकार ने पंचायती राज संस्थानों को खत्म कर दिया
प्रताप सिंह खाचरियावास ने यह भी कहा कि राजस्थान में पंचायती राज संस्थाओं को मजबूती देने के लिए जितना काम कोई सरकार कर सकती है, उससे अच्छा काम कांग्रेस सरकार ने किया है। केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार ने पंचायत राज संस्थाओं को मजबूत करने के बजाए उनको ही फेल कर दिया है। केंद्र सरकार इन संस्थाओं को मजबूत करने के लिए कुछ नहीं कर रही है।

उन्होंने कहा कि यह बीजेपी की वही सरकार है जिसने खेत, किसान और खलिहान को कमजोर कर दिया। जो किसान के विरुद्ध बिल लेकर आई है। किसान का न्यूनतम मूल्य खत्म करने जा रही है। मंडियां खत्म करने जा रही है। आज वो सरकार पंचायतों का चुनाव जीतना चाहती है। बीजेपी झूठ बोलकर वोट लेने के लिए कुछ भी कर सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिताब में लिखा- पाकिस्तानी फौज में कई लोग अल कायदा के मददगार, अब यह ओपन सीक्रेट - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें