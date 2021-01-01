पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परिवहन विभाग:भाजपाशासित राज्यों से अधिक है प्रदेश में मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट की जुर्माना राशि

जयपुर2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: नरेश वशिष्ठ
  • सरकार का दावा था- अन्य राज्यों की अपेक्षा सबसे कम ट्रैफिक जुर्माना करने वाली होगी प्रदेश सरकार

केंद्र सरकार की ओर से लागू किए गए संशोधित मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट में अन्य राज्यों से सबसे कम जुर्माना का डिंढोरा पीटने वाली राजस्थान सरकार कर्नाटक और गुजरात से भी कम नहीं कर पाई। यह स्थिति तब है जब कर्नाटक और गुजरात में बीजेपी की सरकार है, जबकि प्रदेश में कांग्रेस की सरकार। राजस्थान सरकार ने जुर्माना सबसे कम करने की बात को लेकर एक साल तक मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट के जुर्माने को लागू नहीं किया था।

एक साल बाद इसे लागू भी किया गया तो जुर्माना राशि बीजेपीशासित राज्यों से भी कम नहीं किया जा सका। सितंबर और अक्टूबर माह में परिवहन मंत्री प्रताप सिंह खाचरियावास ने कई बार बयान दिया था कि प्रदेश में अन्य राज्यों की अपेक्षा सबसे कम जुर्माना राशि की जाएगी। इस वजह से एक्ट की जुर्माना राशि को लागू करने में देरी हो रही है।

एक साल बाद लागू करने पर भी अन्य राज्यों से कम नहीं कर पाए

केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन एवं राजमार्ग मंत्रालय ने देश में 1 सितंबर 2019 को संशोधित मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट को लागू कर दिया था। इस दिन से एक्ट तो लागू हो गया, लेकिन ट्रैफिक नियम तोड़ने पर लगने वाले जुर्माना को कम करने की वजह से प्रदेश सरकार ने इसे लागू नहीं किया। एक साल तक एक्ट में लागू जुर्मानों पर मंथन हुआ और एक साल बाद राजस्थान सरकार ने 8 जुलाई 2020 को इसे लागू किया।

^परिवहन विभाग ने तो जुर्माना राशि सबसे कम करके विधि विभाग के पास फाइल भेजी थी, लेकिन विधि विभाग की वजह से कम की गई जुर्माना राशि लागू नहीं हो पाई। अब मैंने वापस से इस संबंध में परिवहन अफसरों की बैठक बुलाई है। इसमें कर्नाटक और गुजरात के जुर्माना की समीक्षा की जाएगी। इसके बाद जुर्माना राशि कम की जाएगी।
प्रताप सिंह खाचरियावास, परिवहन मंत्री

