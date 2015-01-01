पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भाजपा के निशाने पर चांदना:भाजपा ने कहा-अमर्यादित आचरण वाले चांदना को बर्खास्त करे कांग्रेस

जयपुर18 मिनट पहले
ऑडियों में चांदना एक व्यक्ति काे धमकाते हुए जाति सूचक शब्दाें के इस्तेमाल करते हुए सुने जा रहे हैं
  • जाति सूचक शब्दों पर घिरे मंत्री, दो दिन से सोशल मीडिया पर हो रहे ट्रेंड

पिछले दिनों ऑडियो वायरल होने के बाद खेल मंत्री अशाेक चांदना को भाजपा ने निशाने पर ले लिया है। ऑडियों में चांदना एक व्यक्ति काे धमकाते हुए जाति सूचक शब्दाें के इस्तेमाल करते हुए सुने जा रहे हैं। हालांकि चांदना ने इसे भाजपा की साजिश बताया है, लेकिन भाजपा नेताओं ने मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत से चांदना काे मंत्री पद से हटाने की मांग की है।

मर्यादा को भूलने वाले मंत्री को हटाए कांग्रेस : राजेंद्र राठाैड़
मर्यादा काे भूल दादागिरी व अमर्यादित आचरण उनकी बौखलाहट काे दर्शाती है। मंत्री पद पर प्रत्याशी काे भयभीत कर पंचायत चुनाव में हिस्सा लेने से राेकने की अलोकतांत्रिक काेशिश की जा रही है, जिसे भाजपा सफल नहीं हाेने देगी। इससे पहले भी चांदना अधिशासी अभियंता से मारपीट कर चुकेे हैं। जिसका मुकदमा भी दर्ज है।

संविधान की शपथ लेकर अमर्यादित आचरण करने वालाें काे मंत्री पद पर रहने का अधिकार नहीं है। सीएम गहलाेत मंत्री काे बर्खास्त करें। लाेकतंत्र में ऐसी बाताें और ऐसे व्यक्तियाें काे स्थान नहीं मिलना चाहिए। चुनाव लड़ने का अधिकार सबको है, लेकिन सत्ता के मद में चूर मंत्री द्वारा चुनाव लड़ने से रोकने के घृणित कृत्य का स्वस्थ लोकतंत्र में कोई स्थान नहीं है।

चांदना की दादागिरी से समाज में रोष : गोठवाल
बीजेपी के प्रदेश मंत्री जितेंद्र गाेठवाल ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार के मंत्री अशाेक चांदना ने जातिसूचक शब्दाें के साथ धमकाते हुए दादागिरी भी की है। इससे सभी समाजाें में नाराजगी है। उधर प्रदेश मंत्री महेंद्र सिंह जाटव ने कहा कि मंत्री के बयान से सभी आहत हुए है। जाटव ने चांदना काे हटाने और सार्वजनिक माफी की मांग करते हुए आंदाेलन की चेतावनी भी दी है।

कांग्रेस राज में जनता पर हो रहे हैं अत्याचार : दिलावर
बीजेपी के प्रदेश महामंत्री मदन दिलावर ने मंत्री अशोक चांदना के विवादित ऑडियो पर कहा कि पूरा प्रदेश जानता है कि कांग्रेस सरकार के शासन में दलितों के साथ कितना अत्याचार हो रहा है और दहशत में अपनी जिंदगी जीने को मजबूर हैं। दिलावर ने कहा कि सीएम गहलोत को तुरंत इस मामले पर संज्ञान लेते हुए अशोक चांदना को मंत्री पद से बर्खास्त कर देना चाहिए।

दलितों को डरा-धमका रही यह सरकार : भदेल
भाजपा प्रदेश प्रवक्ता अनीता भदेल ने कहा कि गहलोत के शासन में दलितों के साथ जो अत्याचार हो रहे हैं उसका यह विवादित ऑडियो पुख्ता सबूत है। भदेल ने कहा कि गहलोत सरकार के शासन में ना केवल दलितों को डराया व धमकाया जा रहा है, बल्कि उन पर अत्याचार भी हो रहे हैं। इसके अलावा दलित महिलाओं के साथ भी अत्याचार के मामले बढ़ रहे हैं।

