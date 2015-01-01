पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पंचायत समिति के चुनाव:निगमों में मिली हार का बदला लेने के लिए पंचायत समिति व परिषद चुनावों में दमखम से जुटी बीजेपी

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नगर निगम चुनाव में बीजेपी हार के दाग धाेने के लिहाज से आक्रमक रणनीति के साथ मैदान में उतर रही है
  • पार्टी ने खुद के क्षेत्राें में दमखम रखने वाले स्थानीय विधायक या विधायक प्रत्याशियाें काे भी एक्टिव कर दिया है

प्रदेश में जिला परिषद व पंचायत चुनाव में मतदान का पहला चरण 23 नवंबर से शुरु हाेने जा रहे है। इस चुनाव के लिए 15 से अधिक बीजेपी नेताओं ने फिल्ड में मोर्चे संभाल लिए है। कई नेताओं ने मंगलवार से सभाओं की शुरुआत भी कर दी है। चुनाव में परचम लहराने के लिए प्रदेश बीजेपी संगठन ने पार्टी नेताओं व पदाधिकारियों काे अलग- अलग जिलाें में जिम्मेदारियां दी है।

केंद्रीय मंत्री अर्जुन मेघवाल, राष्ट्रीय मंत्री अल्का गुर्जर सहित अन्य नेता बुधवार काे जयपुर में माैजूद रहेंगे। चुनावी रणनीति व चर्चा में शामिल हाेंगे। पार्टी ने खुद के क्षेत्राें में दमखम रखने वाले स्थानीय विधायक या विधायक प्रत्याशियाें काे भी एक्टिव कर दिया है।

हाल ही में नगर निगम चुनावाें में बीजेपी ने छह में सिर्फ दाे नगर चुनावों में बाेर्ड बनाएं है, जबकि चार कांग्रेस के खाते में गए है। ऐसे में बीजेपी हार के दाग धाेने के लिहाज से आक्रमक रणनीति के साथ मैदान में उतर रही है।

15 से अधिक नेताओं की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर
उदयपुर में नेता प्रतिपक्ष गुलाबचंद कटारिया , बाड़मेर - जैसलमेर में केंद्रीय कृषि राज्य मंत्री कैलाश चाैधरी, चूरू में राजेंद्र राठाैड़, जाेधपुर में गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत, राजसमंद में दीयाकुमारी, बीकानेर में अर्जुनराम मेघवाल, अजमेर में अनीता भदेल और वासुदेव देवनानी, चित्तौड़ में सीपी जाेशी, राजसमंद में दीयाकुमारी, सीकर में सुमेधानंद, पूर्वी आदि नेताओं ने माेर्चा संभाला या बुधवार काे संभाल लेंगे। ऐसे में इन नेताओं की खुद के क्षेत्र में प्रतिष्ठा दावं पर दिख रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें