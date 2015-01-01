पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजस्थान में बिहार फॉर्मूला:बिहार की जीत काे राजस्थान के निकाय व जिला परिषद के चुनावों में भुनाएगी भाजपा

जयपुर10 मिनट पहले
भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष डाॅ. सतीश पूनियां
  • बिहार में एनडीए की विजय का प्रदेश में असर होने की पार्टी नेताओं को है उम्मीद

बिहार में एनडीए की जीत का असर राजस्थान में भी देखने को मिलेगा। नवंबर और दिसंबर में होने वाले नगर निकाय, जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव में भाजपा बिहार जीत को भुनाने का प्रयास करेगी। बिहार में भाजपा ने स्पष्ट बहुमत प्राप्त किया है। इसके बाद से ही भाजपा का प्रदेश नेतृत्व खुश है।

आने वाले दिनों में 21 जिला परिषद और 222 पंचायत समितियों के सदस्यों के लिए चुनाव होने हैं। भाजपा के नेता अब इस बात का गणित लगाने में जुट गए हैं कि जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्य के चुनाव को बिहार जीत से किस तरह से कनेक्ट किया जाए, ताकि मतदाता भाजपा के पक्ष में मतदान कर सके।

उधर, बिहार में एनडीए गठबंधन की जीत, मध्यप्रदेश, गुजरात, उत्तर प्रदेश सहित विभिन्न राज्यों के उपचुनावों में भाजपा की जीत पर भाजपा प्रदेश कार्यालय में ‘विजय उत्सव’ मनाया गया। इस अवसर पर भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय सह-संगठन महामंत्री वी. सतीश ने कहा कि बिहार की जनता ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के कुशल नेतृत्व एवं विकास की नीतियों पर पूर्ण विश्वास जताते हुए फिर से प्रचण्ड बहुमत के साथ मुहर लगाई है।
भाजपा व एनडीए ने साबित किया, मोदी है तो मुमकिन है : पूनियां

भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष डाॅ. सतीश पूनियां ने बुधवार को बयान जारी कर कहा कि बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव सहित अन्य राज्यों में भाजपा एवं एनडीए की जीत से यह साबित होता है कि ‘मोदी है तो मुमकिन है’। एनडीए सरकार बिहार को बदहाल, अराजकता से बाहर निकालकर विकास के पथ पर लाई।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के आने के बाद उज्ज्वला, पीएम आवास योजना, स्वच्छ भारत अभियान, भोजन एवं राशन इत्यादि जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं से आम आदमी के जीवन स्तर में सुधार हुआ है। केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा कोरोनाकाल में बिहार के लोगों के लिए सेवा कार्य मिसाल बने। मोदी सरकार की बुनियादी एवं स्वाभिमान की नीतियों पर बिहार की जनता ने भरोसा किया है।

