रोडवेज:विवादों का ब्रेकर पहले खरीद पर संशय और अब संचालन पर...सच्चा कौन मंत्री या अफसर

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
बसें फरवरी में तो क्या मार्च-अप्रैल तक संचालित नहीं हो सकेंगी
  • मंत्री का दावा; 1 फरवरी से चलेंगी इलेक्ट्रिक बसें
  • अफसर बोले; बसें ही मार्च में आएंगी तो संभव कैसे

रोडवेज में एक साल से खरीदी जा रहीं 50 इलेक्ट्रिक बसें एक बार फिर विवादों में हैं। पहले बोर्ड से मंजूरी लिए बिना ही बसें खरीदने का मामला उठा तो अब बसों के संचालन को लेकर परिवहन मंत्री और रोडवेज अफसर की राय अलग-अलग है। इलेक्ट्रिक बसों में शहर के यात्री कब से सफर करेंगे? बसें किस डिपो और कौन-कौन से मार्ग पर संचालित होंगी? इस पर अभी तक रोडवेज अफसरों ने कोई फैसला नहीं किया है।

इस बीच परिवहन मंत्री प्रताप सिंह खाचरियावास ने 22 जनवरी को एक फरवरी से जयपुर-दिल्ली और जयपुर-अजमेर रूट पर इलेक्ट्रिक बसों के संचालन का दावा किया है। मंत्री का कहना था कि फरवरी से जयपुर-दिल्ली मार्ग पर चलने वाली इलेक्ट्रिक बसें दिल्ली में बीकानेर हाउस तक जाएंगी। दूसरी ओर, रोडवेज अफसरों ने इस निर्णय पर आपत्ति की है।

अफसरों का कहना है कि कंपनी का रोडवेज को मार्च में बसें देने का एग्रीमेंट है। ऐसे में एक फरवरी से बसों का संचालन कैसे होगा? यह समझ से परे है। बसें फरवरी में तो क्या मार्च-अप्रैल तक संचालित नहीं हो सकेंगी। ऐसे में लग रहा है कि परिवहन मंत्री और रोडवेज अफसर बसों के संचालन पर एकमत नहीं हैं।
यह भी तय नहीं; चार्जिंग स्टेशन कौन बनाएगा? किस रूट पर संचालन होगा

रोडवेज और कंपनी के बीच अभी तो चार्जिंग पॉइंट को लेकर विवाद चल रहा है। कंपनी रोडवेज से चार्जिंग पॉइंट बनाने के लिए कह रही है, जबकि रोडवेज का तर्क है कि बसों का संचालन कंपनी करेगी तो उन्हें ही चार्जिंग पाइंट बनाने चाहिए। चार्जिंग पाइंट पर करीब 4 करोड़ रुपए खर्च होंगे।

अब रोडवेज ने चार्जिंग स्टेशन बनाने के लिए कमेटी का गठन किया है। कमेटी एग्रिमेंट और कंपनी से बातचीत करके तय करेगी कि चार्जिंग स्टेशन कौन बनाएगा। चार्जिंग स्टेशन जयपुर में डीलक्स डिपो और मिडे-वे पर बनने हैं, क्योंकि एक बार बैट्री चार्ज होने पर बस 250 किमी तक ही चल सकेगी। इसके बाद बैट्री बदलनी होगी। वहीं चार्जिंग स्टेशन के लिए सिविल वर्क होना बाकी है।

4 साल से बंद हैं बीकानेर हाउस से बसें

दिल्ली के बीकानेर हाउस से रोडवेज बसों का संचालन चार साल से नहीं हो रहा है। बढ़ते प्रदूषण की वजह से चार साल पहले कोर्ट ने दिल्ली के अंदर डीजल बसों पर जाने पर रोक लगा दी थी, तब से रोडवेज बसें धौलाकुंआ, इफको चौक और गुरूग्राम से ही संचालित हो रही है। इससे यात्री भार भी प्रभावित हो रहा है।

मार्च में बसें देने का एग्रीमेंट है

  • अभी तो इलेक्ट्रिक बसें मिली ही नहीं हैं। बसें तो मार्च में आएंगी। मार्च के बाद ही बसों का संचालन हो सकेगा। फरवरी में तो बसों का संचालन होना संभव नहीं है। कंपनी के साथ बसें देने का एग्रिमेंट ही मार्च का किया गया है। - लोकेश सहल, कार्यकारी निदेशक, यातायात
