दीपोत्सव:पीतल के बर्तन खरीद कर लाने से घर आता है उत्तम स्वास्थ्य और सुख

जयपुर
धनतेरस का त्यौहार शुक्रवार को मनाया जाएगा। धनतेरस के दिन भगवान धन्वंतरि का उद्गम समुद्र मंथन से हुआ था। भगवान धन्वंतरि आयुर्वेद के प्रणेता भी हैं। समुद्र मंथन के दौरान भगवान धन्वंतरि पीतल के कलश में अमृत लेकर आए थे।

इसी वजह से मान्यता है कि धनतेरस के दिन पीतल के बर्तन खरीदने से उत्तम स्वास्थ्य घर में आता है। यदि उसी बर्तन में बने प्रसाद से लक्ष्मी, गणेश , कुबेर व भगवान धन्वंतरि को भोग लगाया जाए तो बीमारियां दूर होती है। पीतल के बर्तन खरीदने से घर में सुख भी आता है। धनतेरस पर विशेषकर पीतल का बर्तन जरूर खरीदना चाहिए क्योंकि मान्यता है कि भगवान धन्वंतरि समुंद्र मंथन में पीतल का कलश लेकर ही बाहर निकले थे।

धनतेरस को क्या खरीदें; चांदी , पीतल और तांबे के बर्तन खरीदना शुभ

चांदी के बर्तन या चांदी खरीदने से घर में शांति आती है तथा क्लेश खत्म होता है। सोना खरीदने से सौंदर्य की वृद्धि होती है। घर में यदि धनतेरस के दिन तांबे का बर्तन लाते हैं तो धर्म की वृद्धि होती है। बड़ा लाभ और घर परिवार की आयु वृद्धि भी होती है। स्टील के बर्तन खरीद सकते हैं।

हालांकि, स्टील होता तो लोहा ही है लेकिन अपना स्वरूप बदलता है। स्टील सफेद होता है और चंद्रमा और लक्ष्मी जी को सफेद वस्तु प्रिय है। इस दिन वाहन खरीदने से व्यापार में वृद्धि होती है। उन्नति भी होती है। वाहन सिर्फ लोहे से ही नहीं बना होता। इसमें रबड़ और प्लास्टिक का भी यूज होता है। इसलिए वाहन खरीदना चाहिए।

धनतेरस के दिन भूलकर भी न खरीदें कांच व लोहे के बर्तन

धनतेरस के दिन लोहे से निर्मित बर्तन कड़ाही, तवा, चिमटा आदि नहीं खरीदने चाहिए। धनतेरस वाले दिन सिर्फ यदि आपको एक ही सामान वह भी कांच का खरीदना है तो बिल्कुल भी और भूलकर भी नहीं खरीदें। यह बड़ा ही अपशगुन होता है| कांच का संबंध राहू से होता है जो स्वास्थ्य पर बुरा प्रभाव डालता है। धनतेरस के दिन नुकीला सामान जैसे की चाकू, छुरी, कैंची, हसिया नहीं खरीदनी चाहिए| बाद में खरीदे। ऐसा करने से घर में खुशहाली बनी रहती है।

