काेराेना हारा, बाजार जीता:एक दिन में 11,000 कराेड़ रुपए का कारोबार, पूरे साल में इतनी कमाई नहीं कर पाए थे बाजार

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
दीपावली के मद्देनजर साेने-चांदी के सिक्के, बर्तन, मूर्तियां और लाइटवेट ज्वैलरी खूब बिकी
  • बाजार में उमड़ पड़े लोग, सबने की खरीदारी
  • 3,000 कारों की बिक्री अनुमान है

जयपुर में शुक्रवार को धनतेरस-रूपचौदस पर बाजारों में श्री की वर्षा हुई, सौंदर्य दमक उठा। देर रात तक ग्राहकों की भीड़ थी। कारोबार 11,000 हजार कराेड़ रुपए के पार हो गया। व्यापारियों का कहना है कि इतनी कमाई पूरे साल में नहीं हुई।

रियल एस्टेट, ऑटाेमाेबाइल और सर्राफा बाजार में राैनक लौट आई। पिछले साल ससे इस बार 15 फीसदी ज्यादा काराेबार हुआ। दीपावली के मद्देनजर साेने-चांदी के सिक्के, बर्तन, मूर्तियां और लाइटवेट ज्वैलरी खूब बिकी। रंगोली और सजावटी सामान बेचने वाले खुश दिखे। गारमेंट्स में रात तक खरीदारी जारी रही।

  • सर्राफा ट्रेडर्स कमेटी, जयपुर के अध्यक्ष कैलाश मित्तल के मुताबिक लाइटवेट ज्वैलरी, साेने-चांदी के सिक्के, बर्तन और मूर्तियों की खरीद की गई। कारोबार का आंकड़ा 300 करोड़ रुपए के करीब रहा।
  • क्रेडाई राजस्थान के अध्यक्ष सुनील जैन के अनुसार लगभग 500 फ्लैट बिके। इससे 400 कराेड़ का कारोबार का अनुमान है। 25 से 60 लाख के फ्लैट की बिक्री रही।
  • इलेक्ट्राे प्लाजा के एमडी संजीव सुराेलिया के मुताबिक 70-80 करोड़ रुपए के इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स उत्पाद बिके।
  • हुंडई मोटर्स के डीलर प्रिंसिपल हिंदुस्तान हुंडई के निदेशक कुमार जगवानी के मुताबिक 3,000 कारों की बिक्री अनुमान है। पिछले साल से ज्यादा डिमांड है। इससे वाहन बिक्री 500 करोड़ तक पहुंच गई।
