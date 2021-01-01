पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गहलोत-पायलट खींचतान के बीच माकन का यू-टर्न:राजनीतिक नियुक्तियों के लिए कोई डेडलाइन नहीं होती; पहले कहा था-31 जनवरी तक हर हाल में कर देंगे

जयपुर39 मिनट पहले
अजय माकन आज सुबह सीएम अशोक गहलोत समर्थक नेता के घर ब्रेकफास्ट करने पहुंचे थे, माकन के साथ गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा और सीएम के पुत्र वैभव गहलाेत भी हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
अजय माकन आज सुबह सीएम अशोक गहलोत समर्थक नेता के घर ब्रेकफास्ट करने पहुंचे थे, माकन के साथ गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा और सीएम के पुत्र वैभव गहलाेत भी हैं।
  • अजय माकन ने 10 जनवरी को जयपुर में मीडिया से बातचीत में 31 जनवरी तक राजनीतिक नियुक्तियां करने का बयान दिया था

कांग्रेस के राजस्थान प्रभारी अजय माकन ने राजनीतिक नियुक्तियों पर खुद की दी हुई डेडलाइन निकल जाने के बाद अब यू-टर्न ले लिया। राजनीतिक नियुक्तियों पर 31 जनवर तक की डेडलाइन निकलने के बाद अब अजय माकन ने कहा है कि डेडलाइन कुछ नहीं होती, टारगेट पूरे करने होते हैं। राजनीतिक नियुक्तियों को कोशिश कर रहे हैं, जल्दी ही पूरी कर लेने की कोशिश है। वहीं, मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार को लेकर माकन ने कहा कि मंत्रिमंडल फेरबदल की बात कभी नहीं कही। मीडिया के लोग अपने आप ही इसका कयास लगा रहे हैं।

दरअसल, अजय माकन ने 10 जनवरी को प्रदेश कांग्रेस मुख्यालय में प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी की बैठक के बाद मीडिया से बातचीत की थी। इसमें उन्होंने 31 जनवरी तक राजनीतिक नियुक्तियों का काम कर लेने की बात कही थी।माकन की बताई डेडलाइन 31 जनवरी निकल चुकी है लेकिन राजनीतिक नियुक्तियों का अब तक कुछ भी अता-पता नहीं है।

गहलोत-पायलट गुट की खींचतान से सहमति नहीं बन पा रही
अजय माकन ने राजनीतिक नियुक्तियों पर खुद की दी हुई डेडलाइन से यू-टर्न लेने के पीछे सियासी जानकार कांग्रेस की अंदरूनी खींचतान को कारण मान रहे हैं। मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ओर पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम सचिन पायलट के खेमों के बीच ​राजनीतिक नियुक्तियों को लेकर खींचतान है। प्रदेश प्रभारी के नाते अजय माकन की जिम्मेदारी सबको साधकर चलने की है।

इस खींचतान के कारण ही तय समय पर राजनीतिक नियुक्तियां नहीं हो पाई और इसलिए माकन ने राजनीतिक नियुक्तियों की डेडलाइन देने का विचार सिरे से ही खारिज कर दिया। बता दें कि राज्य में करीब 51 बोर्ड, निगम और आयोग में अध्यक्ष, उपाध्यक्ष और सदस्य के पद खाली पड़े हुए हैं।

माकन ने मंत्रिमंडल फेरबदल में भी वक्त लगने के साफ संकेत दिए
माकन ने मंत्रिमंडल फेरबदल में भी वक्त लगने के साफ संकेत दिए हैं। माकन का यह कहना कि मंत्रिमंडल फेरबदल की बात कभी नहीं कही, इसका साफ संकेत है कि अभी इसमें वक्त लगना तय है। इसके पीछे कई वजह बताई जा रही है। सचिन पायलट गुट जल्द मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार का दबाव बना रहा है। लेकिन गहलोत मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार के मूड में नहीं बताए जा रहे हैं।

10 फरवरी से विधानसभा सत्र शुरू हो रहा है। ऐसे में बजट सत्र तक गहलोत फेरबदल को टालना चाहते हैं। इस बीच 4 विधानसभा सीटों पर उपचुनाव हैं और फिर केरल विधानसभा के चुनाव हैं। इसमें गहलोत ऑर्ब्जवर हैं। कांग्रेस के जानकारों का मानना है कि एक रणनीति के तहत गहलोत मंत्रिमंडल फेरबदल लंबा खींचना चाहते हैं। अजय माकन का बयान भी इसी ओर संकेत करता है।

