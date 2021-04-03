पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डेट क्लैश:सीबीएसई और जेईई मेन की तारीखें टकराने से बायोलॉजी के 10 हजार छात्र नहीं दे पाएंगे मई का स्लॉट

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
सीबीएसई ने बायोलॉजी के पेपर की तारीख 24 मई तय की है, इसी दिन जेईई मेन का पेपर भी होने वाला है। - Dainik Bhaskar
सीबीएसई ने बायोलॉजी के पेपर की तारीख 24 मई तय की है, इसी दिन जेईई मेन का पेपर भी होने वाला है।
  • सीबीएसई का मैथ्स का पेपर भी मेन के बाद, 24 मई को बायोलॉजी और जेईई का पेपर, 2020 में एनडीए छात्रों को दिया था अलग मौका

मई में होने वाले जेईई मेन के एग्जाम को सीबीएसई के लगभग दस हजार बायोलाॅजी स्टूडेंट्स नहीं दे पाएंगे। वजह यह है कि सीबीएसई ने बायोलॉजी के पेपर की तारीख 24 मई तय की है। इसी दिन जेईई मेन का पेपर भी होने वाला है। ऐसे में ये छात्र जेईई मेन के पेपर से वंचित रह जाएंगे।

करीब दस हजार छात्र हर साल जेईई मेन के साथ नीट भी देते हैं। बायोलॉजी के छात्रों का जेईई देने का बड़ा कारण फिजिक्स और कैमिस्ट्री की प्रैक्टिस रहता है। इन दोनों ही विषयों से सवाल नीट में भी पूछे जाते हैं। अब मल्टीपल एग्जाम देने का ट्रेंड शुरू हो गया है, लेकिन अब बायोलॉजी के छात्रों के पास चार की जगह तीन ही अटैम्प्ट रह जाएंगे।

मई में जेईई मेन 24 से 28 मई तक होगा। दूसरी ओर, पहली बार सीबीएसई मैथ्स का पेपर जेईई मेन के बाद होगा। मैथ्स का पेपर एक जून को होगा। वहीं 28 मई तक जेईई मेन चलेगा। ऐसे में मैथ्स पर पूरी तरीके से फोकस करने के लिए छात्रों के पास मात्र तीन दिन ही रहेंगे। पिछले साल एनडीए की परीक्षा भी जेईई मेन से टकरा रही थी। उस समय भी एनडीए के छात्रों को एनटीए ने अलग स्लॉट आवंटित किया था।

फिजिकल एजुकेशन इस साल मई-मेन से पहले
हर साल फिजिकल एजुकेशन का पेपर जेईई मेन के बाद होता आया है और मैथ्स पहले होता था। इस साल फिजिकल एजुकेशन का पेपर आठ मई को हो रहा है, जो मई मेन से पहले है। फिजिकल एजुकेशन की जगह मैथ्स का पेपर होना चाहिए था। इससे छात्रों पर मैथ्स का अतिरिक्त दबाव नहीं आता।
एनटीए अंडरटेकिंग भरवाकर दे सकता है दूसरा स्लॉट
एक्सपर्ट का कहना है कि एनटीए के ऑप्शन रहेगा कि वह बॉयोलाजी के छात्रों से एक अंडरटेकिंग भरवाकर उन्हें दूसरा स्लॉट दे सकता है।

