पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सीए एग्जाम:परीक्षा में भी ऑप्ट आउट कर सकेंगे सीए स्टूडेंट्स कोविड प्रभावितों को जनवरी में अतिरिक्त स्लॉट

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हालांकि इस परीक्षा का भी विरोध हो रहा है, लेकिन अब आईसीएआई परीक्षाओं को और आगे टालने के पक्ष में नहीं है
  • मई-2020 में रजिस्टर्ड छात्र भी शामिल हो रहे नवंबर के एग्जाम में, 21 से होगी परीक्षा की शुरुआत
  • नवंबर अटैम्प्ट में करीब 1100 केंद्रों पर 4.72 लाख छात्र एग्जाम देंगे

इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट्स ऑफ इंडिया (आईसीएआई) की ओर से 21 नवंबर से सीए के एग्जाम्स होने जा रहे हैं। नवंबर अटैम्प्ट में मई में एनरोल्ड छात्रों को भी शामिल किया जा रहा है। मई में यह एग्जाम कोविड के कारण नहीं हो पाया था। इसके बाद लगातार एग्जाम्स टल ही रहे थे। हालांकि इस परीक्षा का भी विरोध हो रहा है, लेकिन अब आईसीएआई परीक्षाओं को और आगे टालने के पक्ष में नहीं है।

सीए संस्थान ने नवंबर का अटैम्प्ट कोविड व उससे जुड़े कारणों से नहीं दे पाने वाले छात्रों के लिए जनवरी का स्लॉट रिजर्व किया है। मतलब, जो छात्र कोविड से जुड़ी किसी भी समस्या की वजह से एग्जाम नहीं दे पाएंगे, उनकी परीक्षा जनवरी में होगी। छात्रों को यह भी ऑप्शन दिया गया है कि वे आखिरी पेपर तक भी ऑप्ट आउट ऑप्शन को चुन सकते हैं।

नवंबर में ही सीए फाउंडेशन के साथ ही आईपीसीसी के दोनों ग्रुप व सीए फाइनल के एग्जाम होने हैं। नवंबर अटैम्प्ट में करीब 1100 केंद्रों पर 4.72 लाख छात्र एग्जाम देंगे। प्रत्येक पारी में करीब 150 छात्र एक केंद्र पर परीक्षा देंगे। कोविड को देखते हुए नवंबर अटैम्प्ट में केंद्रों की संख्या में भी बढ़ोतरी की गई है। ये परीक्षाएं दिसंबर तक चलेंगी। करीब 15 दिसंबर के बाद ही जनवरी अटैम्प्ट की तारीखें घोषित की जाएंगी।

परीक्षा के बीच में ऑप्ट आउट होने पर सभी पेपर दोबारा देने होंगे

आईसीएआई की सेंट्रल काउंसिल में मेंबर सीए प्रमोद कुमार ने बताया कि अगर कोई छात्र दोनों ग्रुप के पेपर दे रहा है और पहले ग्रुप के चार पेपर होने के बाद वह दूसरे पेपर में दो पेपर होने के बाद ऑप्ट आउट चुनता है तो जनवरी एग्जाम में उसे सेकंड ग्रुप के चारों ही पेपर देने होंगे। यानि, सेकंड ग्रुप के जो दो पेपर वह नवंबर में दे चुका है, उन्हें भी वापस देना होगा, लेकिन ग्रुप वन का एक भी पेपर देने की आवश्यकता नहीं होगी।

जनवरी अटैम्प्ट छात्रों के हित में
एक्सपर्ट प्रदीप लाठी के अनुसार मई में एग्जाम नहीं हुआ, अब सभी नवंबर अटैम्प्ट देंगे। अगर मई में एनरोल्ड कोई छात्र नवंबर में कोरोना पॉजिटिव है तो उसके पास जनवरी का ऑप्शन रहेगा। अगर यह प्रावधान नहीं किया जाता तो छात्रों को मई 2021 का एग्जाम देना पड़ता। ऐसे में उसका पूरा साल ही खराब हो जाता।

मुश्किल परीक्षाओं में से एक
चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट्स के एग्जाम को देश की सबसे मुश्किल परीक्षाओं में गिना जाता है। पहले अटैम्प्ट में बहुत कम छात्र इस परीक्षा को पास कर पाते हैं। सीए इंस्टीट्यूट भी एग्जाम की क्वालिटी से समझौता नहीं करता। अब इकोनॉमी को मजबूत करने के लिए बेहतर सीए बतौर फाइनेंशियल कंसल्टेंट के रूप में चाहिए होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें