जयपुर हेरिटेज कांग्रेस बोर्ड:कैबिनेट मंत्री, मुख्य सचेतक और 2 विधायक अपने ही वार्ड नहीं जिता सके; हेरिटेज 11 निर्दलीयों के भरोसे

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बंद कमरे से लाइव; समर्थन के लिए निर्दलीय यूं हुए राजी
  • 4 निर्दलीयों के समर्थन से देर रात कांग्रेस का हेरिटेज में बहुमत यानी 47 से 51 होने का दावा
  • 26 साल में पहली बार जयपुर हेरिटेज में कांग्रेस
  • किंगमेकर जीते या हारे; परिसीमन किया, निगम बांटे फिर भी निर्दलीयों की शरण में

आखिरकार कांग्रेस ने हेरिटेज निगम में अधिक पार्षद जिता कर भाजपा के गढ़ में प्रवेश कर लिया। यह पहला मौका है, जब 26 साल बाद कांग्रेस को नगर निगम बोर्ड में भाजपा से ज्यादा सीटें मिली हैं। भाजपा ग्रेटर निगम में बहुमत पा गई है। हालांकि मेयर चुनाव 10 तारीख को होगा, उसके बाद हेरिटेज-ग्रेटर की तस्वीर साफ होगी। कांग्रेस नए परिसीमन कर हेरिटेज के 41 वार्डों को 100 वार्डों में इस तरह से बांटा गया कि मुस्लिम व एससी परंपरागत वोट बैंक का बिखराव नहीं हो, जिसका पूरा फायदा कांग्रेस नहीं उठा पाई।

यहां कांग्रेस को 47 वार्डों पर जीत मिली और भाजपा 42 वार्डों से आगे नहीं बढ़ पाई। हालांकि 11 निर्दलीय जीतने से भाजपा ने अभी बोर्ड बनाने की आशा नहीं छोड़ी है। कांग्रेस का दावा है कि 4 निर्दलीयों के समर्थन से उन्होंने बहुमत का आंकड़ा यानी 51 पार्षदों की संख्या पूरी कर ली है, फिर भी बोर्ड बनाने के लिए 10 नवंबर तक का इंतजार करना ही होगा। हेरिटेज के परिणामों में खास बात यह रही कि एक कैबिनेट मंत्री, मुख्य सचेतक और दो विधायक अपना ही वार्ड नहीं जिता पाए।

ऐसे में कांग्रेस को हेरिटेज में अपना पहला बोर्ड बनाने के लिए 10 नवंबर तक बाड़ेबंदी करनी ही होगी। उधर, भाजपा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनिया के वार्ड 64 में दो बार के भाजपा पार्षद मान पंडित चुनाव हार गए। यही नहीं पूनिया की आमेर विधानसभा सीट के चार में दो वार्ड कांग्रेस ने जीते हैं। हेरिटेज निगम में अपना बोर्ड बनाने के लिए कांग्रेस की बिसात बिछाने वाले नेता प्रतापसिंह और महेश जोशी भी अपना वार्ड भाजपा से नहीं बचा सके।

परिवहन मंत्री प्रतापसिंह ने सामान्य वार्ड 47 से ओबीसी महिला चित्रा खडोलिया को मैदान में उतारा था, जिसे भाजपा की रेखा राठौड़ ने हराया है। मुख्य सचेतक महेश जोशी और विधायक रफीक खां के वार्ड 36 से कांग्रेस ने डिम्पल कौशिक को मैदान में उतारा, जिसे भाजपा की मंजू शर्मा ने हराया है।

ग्रेटर-हेरिटेज में सीटें बढ़ीं, बहुमत नहीं
ग्रेटर के 50 वार्डों को तोड़कर 150 नये वार्ड बनाए गए लेकिन क्षेत्रफल बड़ा होने की वजह से यहां कांग्रेस अपने वोट बैंक को एकजुट करने में सफल नहीं हो सकी। यही वजह रही कि कांग्रेस का विधायक होने के बावजूद झोटवाड़ा में 22 में से सिर्फ 4 वार्ड ही जीत पाई और भाजपा ने 14 वार्डों में जीत दर्ज की। हालांकि विधानसभा चुनाव में सांगानेर और विद्याधर नगर विधानसभा में भारी मतों से पिछड़ने वाली दोनों ही विधानसभा में अपने पार्षद जीताने में कामयाब रही। यहां भाजपा ने 88 वार्डों में जीत दर्ज की और कांग्रेस 49 वार्ड ही जीत पाई जबकि 13 निर्दलीय रहे।

2014 में एक निगम था, 41 वार्ड हेरिटेज में थे, परिसीमन के बाद यह 100 हुए

नगर निगम हेरिटेज की पांच विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 100 सीटों पर 430 प्रत्याशी मैदान में थे। 29 अक्टूबर काे कराए गए मतदान में 57.82 प्रतिशत मतदाताओं ने वाेट डाले थे। हेरिटेज में कुल 932908 मतदाता है। जिनमें से 539368 मतदाताओं ने वाेट डाले थे। भाजपा ने 98, कांग्रेस ने 99, बीएसपी ने 9, 5 सीपीआईएम, 2 सीपीआई, 6 एनसीपी, 1 आरएलपी और 210 निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी मैदान में थे।

रफीक के बागी निर्दलीय को अमीन कागजी ने साधा, जाेशी और खाचरियावास से मिलवाया, फिर बाड़े में

हेरिटेज में उम्मीद के मुताबिक नतीजे नहीं आने पर कांग्रेस काे झटका ताे लगा, लेकिन 4 निर्दलीयाें को साधने में कामयाब हाे गई। सुबह से रूझान कांग्रेस के पक्ष में आ रहे थे मगर शाम तक बाेर्ड बनाने के बहुमत से आंकड़ा 4 अंक दूर रहने पर मुख्य सचेतक महेश जाेशी और मंत्री प्रतापसिंह खाचरियावास सक्रिय हुए। दाेनाें ने जीते हुए निर्दलीयाें काे साधने की जिम्मेदारी विधायक अमीन कागजी काे दी। कागजी ने निर्दलीय जीते माे. जकरिया, राेहित कुमार, नसीम बानाे और राबिया गुडएज से फाेन पर साधा। इनमें रफीक के बागी भी थे, जिनकी टिकट कटने से नाराजगी थी।

इसके बाद चाराें पार्षद कागजी के पास पहुंचे, जहां से उन्हें प्रतापसिंह खाचरियावास के पास ले जाया गया, वहां पहले से माैजूद मुख्य सचेतक महेश जाेशी के साथ लम्बी मंत्रणा के बाद चाराें ने कांग्रेस काे समर्थन देने का फैसला किया। यहीं से चाराें काे कांग्रेस की बाड़ेबंदी में भेज दिया गया।

