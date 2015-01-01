पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेराेनाकाल में शव की यात्रा:काेराेना संक्रमित का शव लेकर जगतपुरा में सारी रात घूमते रहे, परिवार व आसपास फैला संक्रमण

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बिना सेनेटाइज किए और पीपीई किट के खुला शव इस एंबुलेंस में रखा गया था
  • घोर लापरवाही, RUHS से मरीज को निजी अस्पताल ले जा रहे थे, मौत
  • माैत के बाद परिजन वापस शव को आरयूएचएस लेकर आए, यहां नहीं लिया शव।
  • प्रशासन की मेडिकल टीम अब यात्रा में गए लाेगाें को ढूंढ रही है।

(शिव प्रकाश शर्मा). कोरोना की दूसरी लहर की आशंकाओं और बढ़ते मरीजों की संख्या की चिंता के बीच घोर लापरवाही का एक मामला सामने आया है। इसमें मरीज के परिजन, अस्पताल प्रशासन, एंबुलेंस कर्मचारी सहित अंत्येष्टि में शामिल हुए लोगों की की लापरवाही सामने आई है।

मामला यूं है- काेराेना पॉजीटिव आए जगतपुरा निवासी हरिनारायण (82) कोविड अस्पताल आरयूएचएस में भर्ती थे। 8 नवंबर की शाम परिजनों ने उन्हें निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराने की इच्छा जताते हुए अपनी जिम्मेदारी पर आरयूएचएस अस्पताल को डिस्चार्ज टिकट बनाने को कह दिया। अस्पताल ने भी परिजनों की इच्छा पर उन्हें डिस्चार्ज कर दिया।

यहां से निकलकर परिजनों ने 5 हजार रुपए में एंबुलेंस की और कोरोना संक्रमित हरिनारायण को निजी अस्पताल ले गए...रास्ते में ही हरिनारायण की सांसें रुक गईं। निजी अस्पताल पहुंचे तो पता चला वो दम तोड़ चुके हैं। निजी अस्पताल ने हरिनारायण का शव लेने से साफ इनकार कर दिया। अब परिजन वापस शव को लेकर आरयूएचएस पहुंचे तो वहां भी स्टाफ ने कह दिया कि मरीज को खुद डिस्चार्ज कराकर ले गए थे, हम शव यहां नहीं रखेंगे।

अब परिजनों ने आदर्श नगर श्मशान में काेराेना संक्रमितों का अंतिम संस्कार करा रही श्रीनाथ गोशाला चैरिटेबल ट्रस्ट से संपर्क किया। ट्रस्ट के सचिव आरके सारा ने बताया कि संस्कार करवा देंगे और रात में भी अंतिम संस्कार की व्यवस्था है। लेकिन परिजन रात में अंतिम संस्कार कराने पर सहमत नहीं थे। वे दूसरे दिन 9 नवंबर को सुबह हरिनाराययययम का शव लेकर आदर्श नगर श्मशान पहुंचे। ट्रस्ट के माध्यम से अंतिम संस्कार किया गया।
लापरवाहियों के बीच घूमा शव

  • शव काे सेनेटाइज नहीं किया। जिस एंबुलेंस में शव रखा गया, उसमें शव सेनेटाइज करने करने की व्यवस्था नहीं थी। शव को पीपीई किट में भी बंद नहीं किया गया... निजी अस्पताल, आरयूएचएस और निजी एंबुलेंस कर्मचारी, किसी ने शव को पीपीई किट में रखने की गंभीरता नहीं दिखाई।
  • परिवार ने भी ध्यान नहीं दिया। खुला शव हाेने के कारण मृतक के परिजनाें, अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल लाेगाें व निवास के आसपास कई घराें में काेराेना फैल गया।
  • 9 नवंबर से 15 नवंबर के बीच जब कोरोना के मामले बढ़ते गए तो ये कड़ी हरिनारायण की शवयात्रा से जुड़ गई। एडीएम चतुर्थ अशाेक कुमार काे सूचना मिली। इसके बाद मेडिकल टीम भेजकर घर के आसपास के लाेगाें की जांच शुरू करवाई।

अब संक्रमितों की खोज

  • एडीएम चतुर्थ अशाेक कुमार का कहना है कि अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल सभी लोगोंं का पता लगाया जा रहा है। इनमें से कौन किससे मिला इसकी भी ट्रेसिंग कर रहे हैं। किस स्तर पर लापरवाही हुई, ये जिम्मेदारी तय कर रहे हैं।
  • कलेक्टर अंतर सिंह नेहरा ने कहा- काेराना संक्रमित शव काे बिना पीपीई किट खुले में लेकर घूमना गंभीर है। एंबुलेंस मालिक व चालक ने गलती की है। संक्रमित का शव लेने से पहले काेविड नियमों का पालन करना चाहिए।
