राजस्थान की 'लोकल सीबीआई':प्रदेश में सीबीआई कार्रवाई पर रोक, एसीबी ने 20 दिन में 9 भ्रष्ट केंद्रीय अफसरों काे पकड़ा

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बीएल साेनी, डीजी एसीबी
  • पुख्ता सबूत हों तो बिना अनुमति कार्रवाई कर सकती है सीबीआई
  • रिश्वत मांगने की काेई ऑडियाे-वीडियाे है ताे उसे 9413502834 पर वाॅट्सएप करें।

राजस्थान में 4 माह पहले फोन टेपिंग से उठे सियासी तूफान के बाद से गहलोत सरकार ने यहां सीबीआई द्वारा किसी भी तरह की कार्रवाई या जांच करने पर रोक लगा दी थी। गत 21 जुलाई को सीबीआई से जनरल कंसेंट वापस लेने के बाद से जांच एजेंसी यहां न तो मामला दर्ज कर पा रही और ना ही केंद्रीय विभागाें में तैनात भ्रष्ट अफसराें काे ट्रैप कर पा रही है।

ऐसे में प्रदेश में तैनात केंद्रीय विभागाें में भ्रष्टाचार बढ़ता जा रहा है। इसकी बानगी यही है कि 20 दिन के भीतर एसीबी नेकेंद्रीय विभागाें के 9 अफसराें काे घूस लेते गिरफ्तार किया है। ऐसा पहली बार है जब 20 दिन में केंद्रीय विभागाें के इतने अफसरों को ट्रैप किया गया हो। वहीं, दूसरी ओर, रोक के कारण सीबीआई ने इस साल केवल 4 केस दर्ज किए हैं, इनमें भी दाे जयपुर और दाे जाेधपुर सीबीआई टीम ने किए।
रिश्वत की सूचना 1064 पर दें
^केन्द्र या राज्य के किसी भी सरकारी ऑफिस में अगर काेई रिश्वत मांगता है ताे एसीबी के टाेल फ्री नंबर 1064 पर सूचना दें।
- बीएल साेनी, डीजी एसीबी
प्रदेश में सीबीआई कार्रवाई पर रोक, एसीबी ने 20 दिन में 9 भ्रष्ट केंद्रीय अफसरों काे पकड़ा, केन्द्रीय विभाग के इन अफसराें काे एसीबी ने किया ट्रैप

  • एसीबी ने 23 अक्टूबर काे यूनिक आइडेंटिफिकेशन अथाेरिटी ऑफ इंडिया के असिस्टेंट डायरेक्टर जनरल पंकज गाेयल काे एक लाख रुपए की रिश्वत लेते हुए दिल्ली में गिरफ्तार किया था।
  • 26 अक्टूबर काे एमएनआईटी में एईए नरेश कुमार जांगिड़ को 7 हजार रुपए और असिस्टेंट रजिस्ट्रार में अकाउंटेंट बीरबल सिंह काे ट्रेप किया। जेईएन ने 42 हजार रूपए लेते हुए पकड़ा।
  • 2 नवंबर काे फलाेदी (जाेधपुर) में स्थित केन्द्रीय कृषि विभाग के बीसीओ पवन कुमार 25 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार।
  • 6 नवंबर काे सड़क एवं परिवहन मंत्रालय के जयपुर में कार्यरत अधिकारी सीताराम वर्मा व दानसिंह मीना काे 50 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते पकड़ा।
  • 6 नवंबर को कही सीजीएसटी में कार्यरत सुपरिटेंडेंट रामस्वरूप व इंस्पेक्टर सुनील कुमार 40 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार।
  • 11 नवंबर काे जवाहर नवाेदय स्कूल जाेधपुर में प्रिंसिपल धर्मेन्द्र कुमार जैन काे दस हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते पकड़ा।

9 राज्याें ने सीबीआई कारवाई पर लगा रखी है राेक : राजस्थान के अलावा केरल, प. बंगाल, आंध्रप्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़, महाराष्ट्र, झारखंड, पंजाब और मिजोरम सहित कुल 9 राज्यों ने सीबीआई से जनरल कंसेंट वापस ले रखा है। इन राज्याें में सीबीआई कोर्ट के आदेश या राज्य सरकार की अनुमति के बिना किसी तरह की कारवाई नहीं कर सकती। राजस्थान में तो रोक के बाद से सीबीआई ने एक भी मामला दर्ज करने या ट्रेप की अनुमति के लिए सरकार के पास नहीं भेजा है।

क्या है जनरल कंसेंट : सीबीआई को कार्रवाई के लिए राज्य से दो तरह की अनुमति मिलती है। एक- खास मामले की जांच को लेकर (केस स्पेसिफिक) और दूसरा- सामान्य सहमति (जनरल कंसेंट)। जनरल कंसेंट के तहत राज्य सीबीआई को अपने यहां बिना किसी रोकटोक के जांच करने की अनुमति देते हैं। इससे एजेंसी राज्य में कार्यरत केंद्र सरकार के कर्मचारी के खिलाफ भ्रष्टाचार के मामलों की जांच में आसानी होती है और उसे हर बार राज्य से अनुमति नहीं लेनी पड़ती है।

