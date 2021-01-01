पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जेईई मेन:मार्च में सीबीएसई के प्रैक्टिकल और मई में मुख्य परीक्षा, छात्रों के लिए फरवरी अटैम्प्ट रहेगा बेस्ट

जयपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फरवरी में पहला अटैम्पट उसके बाद मार्च , अप्रैल और मई में जेईई मेन होगा। - Dainik Bhaskar
फरवरी में पहला अटैम्पट उसके बाद मार्च , अप्रैल और मई में जेईई मेन होगा।
  • 4 में से एक ही परीक्षा पर फोकस कर पाएगा छात्र

एनटीए की ओर से 2021 में चार बार जेईई मेन करवाने के बाद भी सीबीएसई बोर्ड के छात्र फरवरी में ही पूरी तरह जेईई मेन पर फोकस कर पाएंगे। फरवरी मेन साल का पहला अटैम्प्ट होगा। इसके बाद मार्च, अप्रैल और मई में जेईई मेन होगा। फरवरी में फोकस की वजह यह है कि इस समय छात्र पर किसी अन्य एग्जाम का प्रेशर नहीं होगा।

मार्च में सीबीएसई के प्रैक्टिकल होंगे। इस कारण छात्र को प्रैक्टिकल पर ध्यान देना है। मई में सीबीएसई की मुख्य परीक्षाएं होंगी। ऐसे में अप्रैल और मई में उसे सीबीएसई के मेन एग्जाम पर भी फोकस करना होगा। मतलब, मार्च, अप्रैल और मई में छात्र पर जेईई के साथ अन्य एग्जाम्स का प्रेशर रहने वाला है। एक्सपर्ट देव शर्मा का कहना है कि छात्रों को फरवरी अटैम्प्ट को पूरी तरीके से गंभीरता से लेना चाहिए।

फरवरी अटैम्प्ट में छात्रों को स्कोर करने का अच्छा अवसर मिलेगा। दूसरी ओर, 12वीं कक्षा पास कर चुके छात्र चारों अटैम्प्ट बिना किसी दबाव के देंगे। जेईई मेन सबसे अधिक सीबीएसई के छात्र ही देते हैं। ऐसे में साइंस, मैथ्स स्ट्रीम के छात्रों को इस समस्या का सामना करना पड़ेगा। हालांकि सीबीएसई अपना सिलेबस कम चुका है, लेकिन जेईई मेन के सिलेबस में किसी प्रकार की कटौती नहीं की गई।

एडमिट कार्ड - इस महीने के दूसरे सप्ताह में होंगे जारी

जेईई मेन के एडमिट कार्ड फरवरी के दूसरे सप्ताह में जारी कर दिए जाएंगे। 23 से परीक्षा शुरू होगी। एडमिट कार्ड से छात्र को परीक्षा शहर व केंद्र का पता चलेगा। एडमिट कार्ड के जारी होने के बाद छात्र को अगर किसी अन्य शहर में सेंटर मिला है तो उसको ट्रैवलिंग के लिए कम समय मिलेगा। हालांकि पिछले साल करीब 95 छात्रों को उनके ही शहर में परीक्षा केंद्र अलॉट किया गया था।

करीब 9.30 लाख स्टूडेंट्स ने भरा है जेईई मेन का फॉर्म
जेईई मेन के फॉर्म में करेक्शन की प्रक्रिया भी अब पूरी हो चुकी है। करीब 9.30 लाख छात्रों ने फॉर्म भरा है। एक्सपर्ट बताते हैं कि फरवरी अटैम्प्ट को रिहर्सल के रूप में नहीं लेकर बेहतर तैयारियों के साथ पेपर दें। इससे एडवांस्ड व सीबीएसई की तैयारियों के लिए अच्छा समय मिल पाएगा।

क्षेत्रीय भाषा में पेपर देने वालों को होगा फायदा, राज्य में मिलेगा केंद्र
परीक्षा केंद्र के मामले में क्षेत्रीय भाषा में पेपर देने वाले फायदे में रहेंगे। उन्हें उनके ही राज्य में सेंटर अलॉट किया जाएगा। इस साल पहली बार जेईई मेन क्षेत्रीय भाषाओं में आयोजित किया जा रहा है। हिंदी व अंग्रेजी माध्यम में पेपर देने वालों को कहीं का भी सेंटर अलॉट किया जा सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser