गहलोत ने लिखा प्रधानमंत्री काे पत्र:रेगिस्तानी क्षेत्राें को पेयजल आपूर्ति योजना के लिए जल्द ऋण जारी करे केंद्र : सीएम

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राजीव गांधी लिफ्ट नहर योजना के लिए गहलोत ने लिखा प्रधानमंत्री काे पत्र
  • प्रदेश में उचित मूल्य की दुकानों के आवंटन में 30% दुकानें महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षित होंगी

राज्य सरकार ने जोधपुर सहित प्रदेश के पश्चिमी क्षेत्र के 5 शहरों और 2104 गांवों को पेयजल आपूर्ति के लिए काफी समय से लम्बित राजीव गांधी लिफ्ट नहर तृतीय चरण योजना के लिए जल्द ऋण प्राप्त करने के लिए विशेष प्रयास शुरू किए हैं। सीएम अशोक गहलोत ने इसके लिए पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी को पत्र लिखकर जापानी संस्था जायका से 1163.2 करोड़ रुपए के ऋण की शीघ्र स्वीकृति के लिए आग्रह किया है।

मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत ने पत्र में लिखा कि रेगिस्तानी क्षेत्र के जोधपुर, फलौदी, बिलाड़ा, पीपाड़ सिटी और समदड़ी नगरों तथा 2104 गांवों में स्वच्छ पेयजल की आपूर्ति के लिए राजीव गांधी लिफ्ट नहर तृतीय चरण योजना के जल्द निष्पादन की आवश्यकता है। इसके लिए राज्य सरकार ने 6 मार्च को ही केन्द्रीय वित्त मंत्रालय के आर्थिक मामलात विभाग में ऑनलाइन आवेदन प्रस्तुत कर दिया था, जिसका 11 जून को विभाग की स्क्रीनिंग कमेटी द्वारा अनुमोदन भी किया जा चुका है।

सीएम की मंजूरी; उचित मूल्य की दुकानों में महिलाओं को मिलेगा 30 प्रतिशत आरक्षण

प्रदेश में अब सार्वजनिक वितरण प्रणाली के तहत उचित मूल्य की दुकानों के आवंटन में 30% दुकानें महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षित होंगी। इसके लिए सीएम अशाेक गहलाेत ने उचित मूल्य दुकान आवंटन नीति में संशोधन को मंजूरी दे दी है। उचित मूल्य दुकान आवंटन नीति में किए गए संशोधन के अनुसार नवसृजित सहित सभी रिक्तियों में बेरोजगार महिलाओं के लिए 30% आरक्षण रखा जाएगा। यह वर्तमान तथा भविष्य में जारी होने वाली सभी रिक्तियों में लागू होगा।

जनजाति उपयोजना के अनुसूचित क्षेत्रों में कुल रिक्तियों में से 45% रिक्तियां अनुसूचित जनजातियों एवं 5% अनुसूचित जातियों के स्थानीय सदस्यों के लिए होंगी। जनजाति उपयोजना के अनुसूचित क्षेत्रों की महिलाओं को दिया जाने वाला 30% आरक्षण अनारक्षित वर्ग के 50% में, अनुसूचित जनजाति के 45% में तथा अनुसूचित जाति के 5% निर्धारित कोटे में ही दिया जाएगा।

आदेश: काेराेना संक्रमित कर्मियों काे विशेष अवकाश का मिलेगा फायदा
काेराेना ड्यूटी कार्य करते हुए काेविड 19 से संक्रमित कर्मचारियाें काे विशेष अवकाश का फायदा मिलेगा। इसकाे लेकर गुरुवार काे वित्त विभाग ने आदेश जारी किया। राज्य सरकार ने निर्णय लिया है कि हेल्थ केयर वर्कर एवं काेराेना संक्रमण की राेकथाम के लिए ड्यूटी पर कार्य करते हुए राज्य कर्मचारियाें काेविड से संक्रमित हाेने पर उनकी चिकित्सकीय उपचार अवधि जाे अधिकतम 30 दिवस हाेगी के लिए संंबंधित चिकित्सा प्रभारी अधिकारी की ओर से जारी चिकित्सा प्रमाण पत्र के आधार पर नियंत्रण अधिकारी द्वारा विशेष अवकाश स्वीकृत किया जा सकेगा।

30 दिन से अधिक अवकाश की अवधि आवश्यक हाेने पर कर्मचारी काे नियमानुसार देय बकाया अवकाश स्वीकृत किया जाएगा।

