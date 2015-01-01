पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शहर में अपराध:जयपुर में बेखौफ बदमाशों ने अपार्टमेंट में घुसकर महिला की लूटी चेन, संतुलन बिगड़ने से सीढ़ियों से पौती को लेकर गिर पड़ी

जयपुर30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर के जगतपुरा में महादेव नगर स्थित कृष्णा अपार्टमेंट में बदमाशों ने सीढ़ियां चढ़ रही गंगा देवी की चेन तोड़ ली। बेखौफ बदमाश उनका पीछा करते हुए अपार्टमेंट में घुस गए।
  • शहर के जगतपुरा में महादेव नगर की घटना, रामनगरिया थाने में केस दर्ज
  • सीसीटीवी फुटेज में रिकॉर्ड हुई वारदात, बदमाशों का चेहरा भी नजर आया

राजधानी में बेखौफ बदमाश अब महिलाओं का पीछा कर उनके घरों में घुसकर चेन स्नेचिंग की वारदातें कर रहे है। ऐसा ही वाकया मंगलवार शाम को जगतपुरा इलाके में महादेव नगर में सामने आया। जहां दो बदमाशों ने एक अपार्टमेंट में घुसकर सीढ़ियां चढ़ रही एक बुजुर्ग महिला के गले पर झपट्‌टा मारा और उनकी सोने की चेन लूटकर भाग निकले।

चेन स्नेचिंग की वारदात के बाद गंगा देवी गोद में मौजूद अपनी पोती के साथ सीढ़ियों में गिर गई।
चेन स्नेचिंग की वारदात के बाद गंगा देवी गोद में मौजूद अपनी पोती के साथ सीढ़ियों में गिर गई।

वारदात के वक्त महिला अपनी दो साल की पोती को लेकर फ्लैट तक पहुंचने के लिए अपार्टमेंट की सीढ़ियां चढ़ रही थी। चेन लूट की वारदात से वह असंतुलित होकर सीढ़ियों में गिर पड़ी। इससे चेन स्नेचिंग की शिकार हुई महिला और उनकी गोद में मौजूद मासूम पोती के चोट आईं। बदमाशों के भागने के बाद हल्ला मचने पर आसपास के लोग और महिला के परिजन इकट्‌ठा हुए। उन्होंने पुलिस कंट्रोल रुम को सूचना दी।

सीसीटीवी फुटेज में नजर आए बाइक सवार बदमाश, जो कि चेन लूटकर भागे थे
सीसीटीवी फुटेज में नजर आए बाइक सवार बदमाश, जो कि चेन लूटकर भागे थे

तब रामनगरिया थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। यह पूरी वारदात अपार्टमेंट के मुख्य गेट पर लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज में नजर आई है। बाइक सवार दोनों बदमाशों का हुलिया भी फुटेज में नजर आया है। ऐसे में अब पुलिस बदमाशों की पहचान करने में लगी हुई है।

बाइक सवार दोनों बदमाश अपार्टमेंट के बाहर खड़े हो गए, पूछने पर बताया दोस्त आने वाला है

पुलिस के अनुसार यह वारदात जगतपुरा में महादेव नगर स्थित कृष्णा अपार्टमेंट निवासी पीड़िता 61 वर्षीय गंगा सोनी के साथ हुई। मंगलवार शाम करीब 4 बजे गंगा देवी अपने अपार्टमेंट के बाहर पार्किंग एरिया में दो साल की पोती मान्या को गोद में लेकर टहल रही थी। इसी दौरान अपार्टमेंट के सामने बाइक सवार दो युवक पहुंचे।

कृष्णा अपार्टमेंट में गंगा देवी के गले से चेन लूटकर भागे बदमाश। इसमें एक बदमाश बाइक चलाते हुए सीसीटीवी में नजर आया
कृष्णा अपार्टमेंट में गंगा देवी के गले से चेन लूटकर भागे बदमाश। इसमें एक बदमाश बाइक चलाते हुए सीसीटीवी में नजर आया

वे दोनों लुटेरे कृष्णा अपार्टमेंट के बाहर आकर खड़े हो गए। जब गंगा देवी ने लुटेरों को खड़ा होने का कारण पूछा तो उन्होंने बताया कि उनका कोई फ्रेंड आने वाला है। कुछ देर टहलने के बाद गंगा देवी बच्ची को लेकर फ्लैट में जाने लगी। तभी सीढ़ियों में चढ़ते समय दोनों बदमाश अपार्टमेंट के अंदर पीछा करते हुए आ गए और सीढ़ियों में चेन तोड़कर भाग निकले।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसंदेश साफ है- कांग्रेस को कमलनाथ के भरोसे नहीं छोड़ा जा सकता - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें