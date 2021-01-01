पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जानिए... जयपुर मंडी के भाव:वायदा सौदों में भाव बढ़ने से चना मजबूत, सरसों में तेजी का दौर जारी

जयपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

वायदा साैदाें में भाव बढ़ने से मंगलवार काे जयपुर मंडी में चना मिल डिलीवरी में 100 रुपए क्विंटल की मजबूती रही। आवक कमजोर हाेने से सरसों सीड में 50 क्विंटल की तेजी देखने काे मिली। इसके असर से सरसों कच्ची घाणी तेल भी 200 रुपए क्विंटल उछल गया। मांग निकलने से गेहूं मिल डिलीवरी के भाव 10 रुपए क्विंटल सुधर गए। लेकिन सामान्य कारोबार से दाल-दलहन, ग्वार सीड व चीनी के भाव पूर्व स्तर पर टिके रहे।अनाज: गेहूं मिल डिलीवरी नया 1810-1815, गेहूं दड़ा 1700-1705, मक्का लाल 1400-1500, बाजरा 1300-1350, ज्वार पीली 1500-1600, जौ लूज 1250-1300 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल।गुड़-चीनी: चीनी 3400-3525, गुड़ 2900-3100 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल टैक्स पेड।दाल-दलहन: मूंग मिल डिलीवरी 7000-7500, मोठ 6300-6800, चौला 5700-6000, उड़द 7000-7500, चना जयपुर लाइन 4700-4900, मूंग मोगर 8500-9000, मूंग छिलका 8000-8500, उड़द मोगर 9000-9500, अरहर दाल 9000-9500, चना दाल मीडियम 5400-5450, चना दाल बोल्ड 5550-5600 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल।तेल-तिलहन: सरसों 42 प्रतिशत कंडीशन सरसों मिल डिलीवरी 6150-6155, जयपुर सरसों कच्ची घाणी 12200, कांडला पाम 10100, कांडला साेया रिफाइंड 10900, मूंगफली लूज गुजरात 14000 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल।ग्वार व ग्वारगम: ग्वार जयपुर लाइन 3800-3875, ग्वारगम जोधपुर 6100 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser