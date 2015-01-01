पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

माननीयों के अमान्य बोल:चांदना की कार्यकर्ता को धमकी- तुझे मिट्टी से उठाया, अब औकात दिखा रहा है

बूंदी/जयपुर33 मिनट पहले
खेल मंत्री अशाेक चांदना
  • तेरे लिए ठेकों के चक्कर में लड़ाई लड़ी खेल मंत्री अशोक चांदना का ऑडियो वायरल

खेल मंत्री अशाेक चांदना व जयपुर से विधायक अमीन कागजी के धमकी भरे बोल सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे हैं। मंत्री चांदना का वायरल ऑडियो बूंदी के नैनवां का बताया जा रहा है। इसमें वह निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ रहे कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता को धमकी दे रहे हैं। वहीं कागजी अपने क्षेत्र में शनिवार को नाका लगाकर चेकिंग कर रहे पुलिसकर्मियों से उलझ गए।

तेरे लिए ठेकों के चक्कर में लड़ाई लड़ी

वायरल ऑडियाे में नैनवां के वार्ड 5 से निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ रहे कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता राजू गुर्जर को अशाेक चांदना धमकी दे रहे हैं कि तेरे लिए इतनी बार लड़ाई लड़ी, आज तू तेरी औकात बता रहा है, ध्यान रख लेना। तू चुनाव लड़ अब, तेरी ऐसी की। तेरे को मिट्टी में से उठाया। तेरे ठेकों के चक्कर में इतनी लड़ाइयां लड़ी। अगर तू चुनाव नहीं लड़ा ना तो तू, की औलाद नहीं होगा! तू दो कौड़ी। (भास्कर ऑडियो की पुष्टि नहीं करता)

इधर, राजू गुर्जर ने कहा- मंत्रीजी ने मुझे धमकाया है। जातिसूचक शब्द कहे, 17 साल से मैं कांग्रेस की सेवा कर रहा हूं, जिसका मुझे ये सिला दिया गया।

ऑडियो पंचायत चुनाव के लिए टिकट वितरण के दौरान 7-8 नवंबर का बताया जा रहा है।

ऐसा ऑडियो मेरे पास भी आया था, पर मेरी किसी से ऐसी कोई बात ही नहीं हुई है। चुनाव में लाभ लेने के लिए यह भाजपा का षड्यंत्र है।
-अशाेक चांदना

