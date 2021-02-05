पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बसंत पंचमी पर बूंदाबांदी:प्रदेश के कई शहरों में बदला मौसम का मिजाज; जयपुर, टोंक, दौसा में बादल छाने के साथ हुई हल्की बारिश

जयपुर27 मिनट पहले
जयपुर में आज देर शाम हल्के बादल छाये, जिसके कारण सांगानेर, प्रताप नगर क्षेत्र में हल्की बूंदाबांदी हुई। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • मौसम में बदलाव का तापमान पर नहीं पड़ा कोई खास असर
  • बाड़मेर में 33.6, भरतपुर में 31.5, जैसलमेर, जोधपुर 31.4, बीकानेर में 31.3 और अजमेर में 30 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा तापमान

राज्य में बीते कुछ दिनों से लगातार कम होती सर्दी के बीच आज मौसम में बदलाव देखने को मिला। जयपुर, दौसा, टोंक सहित प्रदेश के कई शहरों में आज दिन में आंशिक बादल छाए रहे और कुछ जगहों पर देर शाम हल्की बूंदाबांदी भी हुई। हालांंकि मौसम के इस परिवर्तन का तापमान पर कोई खास असर नहीं पड़ा। आज भी प्रदेश के अधिकांश शहरों में दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 30 से 31 डिग्री सेल्सियस के बीच दर्ज हुआ।

राजधानी जयपुर में अब तेज धूप और तापमान 28 से 29 डिग्री के बीच रहने से लोगों को गर्मी का अहसास होने लगा है। मंगलवार को जयपुर में मौसम में बदलाव के बाद भी तापमान में गिरावट के बजाय एक डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी हुई। जयपुर में आज दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 30.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया। हालांकि देर शाम सांगानेर, प्रताप नगर क्षेत्र में जरूर बारिश के बाद ठंडक बढ़ी।

फलौदी में 35 के पार पहुंचा पारा

प्रदेश के दूसरे शहरों की बात करें तो जोधपुर के फलौदी में आज दिन में पारा 35.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज हुआ, जो प्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा रहा। इसके अलावा बाड़मेर में 33.6, भरतपुर में 31.5, जैसलमेर, जोधपुर 31.4, बीकानेर में 31.3 और अजमेर में 30 डिग्री सेल्सियस तापमान दर्ज हुआ।

