होटल स्टाफ की जॉब्स:जयपुर में होटल स्टाफ/वेटर की जॉब्स की लिस्ट देखिये

6 अक्टूबर, 2021
Required Chefs for Chinese and Continental
Required CHEFS Specialised in Continental & Chinese for Cafe In Jaipur. Interested Please Connect on 8306277781, 7891705366
Required Waiter for Cafe
Reputed Corporate house in Malviya Industrial Area, Jaipur is looking for F&B Waiter/ Waiters for its Cafeteria and F&B Management. Excellent Culture, attractive Salary+ benefits. Minimum experience- 5 years in a reputed Hotel/ Resort/ Cafe. Interested candidates email your CV to- career@cegindia.com and Call 9116019886
