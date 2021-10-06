होटल स्टाफ की जॉब्स:जयपुर में होटल स्टाफ/वेटर की जॉब्स की लिस्ट देखिये

Hindi News

Check List Of Hotel Staff Waiter Jobs In Jaipur

6 अक्टूबर, 2021

Required Chefs for Chinese and Continental

Required CHEFS Specialised in Continental & Chinese for Cafe In Jaipur. Interested Please Connect on 8306277781, 7891705366

Required Waiter for Cafe

Reputed Corporate house in Malviya Industrial Area, Jaipur is looking for F&B Waiter/ Waiters for its Cafeteria and F&B Management. Excellent Culture, attractive Salary+ benefits. Minimum experience- 5 years in a reputed Hotel/ Resort/ Cafe. Interested candidates email your CV to- career@cegindia.com and Call 9116019886