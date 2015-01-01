पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दूसरी लहर की आशंका:कोरोना संक्रमितों के इलाज की सुविधाओं पर मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत लेंगे फीडबैक, राज्य फिर बढ़ सकती सख्ती

जयपुर36 मिनट पहले
कोरोना के बढ़ते केसों को देखते हुए आने वाले समय में मरीजों की सुविधा के लिए क्या व्यवस्थाएं करनी होगी इस पर अहम चर्चा होगी।

प्रदेश में बढ़ते कोरोना केस और सर्दियों में दूसरी लहर आने की आशंका को देखते हुए सरकार अभी से इंतजाम में जुट गई है। प्रदेश के सभी निजी और सरकारी अस्पतालों इंतजामों को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत आज बैठक करेंगे।

दोपहर 12 बजे से होने वाली इस बैठक में निजी अस्पतालों के संचालकों के साथ ही सभी वरिष्ठ अधिकारी, कलेक्टर और संभागीय आयुक्त से वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेसिंग के जरिए बात करेंगे। सूत्रों के मुताबिक इस बैठक में सर्दियों में केस बढ़ने की संभावनाओं को देखते हुए सख्ती बरतने या नई सुविधाएं शुरू करने पर भी फैसला किया जा सकता है।

कल आए थे अब तक सबसे ज्यादा मामले
राजस्थान में गुरुवार को अब तक सबसे ज्यादा 2549 मामले सामने आये थे। इससे पहले 28 सितंबर को 2211 मरीज मिले थे। यही नहीं, पिछले दिन (2178 रोगी) के मुकाबले पहली बार 17 फीसदी ज्यादा नए मरीज मिले हैं। दीवाली और चुनावी भीड़ का असर महाविस्फोट के रूप में सामने आया है। कुल 2,34,907 संक्रमित हो गए हैं। यही नहीं, प्रति सौ जांचों में सबसे ज्यादा रोगी मिलने के मामले में राजस्थान 23 राज्यों से आगे है। यहां कुल पॉजिटिव दर 8.58 प्रतिशत तक पहुंच गई है। चौंकाने वाली बात यह है कि प्रदेश में रोगी मिलने की दर दिल्ली (8.4 फीसदी) से भी ज्यादा है। पिछले 24 घंटे में राजस्थान में 32003 सैंपल लिए गए और उनमें 2549 लोग पॉजिटिव पाए गए।

