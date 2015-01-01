पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गहलोत का ट्वीट:आतिशबाजी नहीं कर सहयोग देने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री ने प्रदेश की जनता को दिया धन्यवाद

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रदेश में सरकार ने 31 दिसंबर तक आतिशबाजी और पटाखा बिक्री पर पूरी तरह रोक लगा रखी है। इस आदेशों की पालना नहीं करने वालों पर जुर्माना लगाने का प्रावधान भी किया है।

दीपावली पर आतिशबाजी पर लगाई रोक की पालना करने पर मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने प्रदेश की जनता का आभार जताते हुए धन्यवाद दिया है। इससे पहले दीपावली के दिन भी मुख्यमंत्री ने ट्वीट के जरिए व वीडियो संदेश के जरिए जनता से दीपावली पर आतिशबाजी न करने की अपील की थी।

कल शाम दीपावाली पर प्रदेश में आतिशबाजी न होते देख मुख्यमंत्री ने आज ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि यह देखकर खुशी हुई कि प्रदेशवासियों ने पटाखे न चलाने की मेरी अपील का अनुसरण किया और अपने परिवार के साथ दीप जलाकर उल्लास के साथ दीपावली का पर्व मनाया। इससे पहले मुख्यमंत्री ने गोवर्धन पूजा की भी सभी को शुभकामनाएं दी।

आपको बता दें कि प्रदेश में इस बार कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण केसों को देखते हुए राज्य सरकार ने इस बार आतिशबाजी के साथ पटाखा बिक्री पर 31 दिसंबर तक रोक लगा दी थी। ताकि दीपावली पर इस बार प्रदूषण कम हो और कोरोना के साथ-साथ दमा व दिल की बीमारी से पीड़ित मरीजों को किसी तरह की तकलीफ न हो।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंनीतीश कल 7वीं बार मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगे; उपमुख्यमंत्री बदलेगा, तारकिशोर का नाम सबसे आगे - बिहार चुनाव - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें