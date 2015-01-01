पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएमओ:चीफ वाइल्ड लाइफ वार्डन मीणा छुट्टी पर, बीजेपी सरकार में सीएम के ओएसडी रहे बनर्जी को चार्ज

जयपुर28 मिनट पहले
पीसीसीएफ और चीफ वाइल्ड लाइफ वार्डन मोहनलाल मीणा 6 दिसंबर तक छुट्टियों पर गए हैं। उनकी अनुपस्थिति में चार्ज एपीसीसीएफ अरिजीत बनर्जी को सौंपा गया है, जो कि बीजेपी सरकार में मुख्यमंत्री के प्रिंसिपल ओएसडी रहे हैं। ऐसे में उनको चार्ज सौंपना चर्चा का विषय बन गया है।

जानकारी हो कि फिलहाल वनमंत्री सुखराम विश्नोई कोविड के कारण क्वारिन्टाइन हैं। वहीं इधर बनर्जी को चार्ज सौंपने के संबंध में हैड ऑफ द फॉरेस्ट श्रुति शर्मा ने आदेश किए थे, जिस पर प्रमुख सचिव श्रेया गुहा की सहमति थी। फिलहाल विभाग में दो पीसीसीएफ राजीव गोयल और डीएन पांडे हैं। इनके अलावा 8 एपीसीसीएफ हैं। चार्ज को लेकर मीणा ने निर्देश पालन की बात कही। वहीं शर्मा ने कहा कि वैसे भी केवल दो हफ्ते की बात है।
सीएस की मैराथन मीटिंग में कई मसलों पर हुई चर्चा

सोमवार को सीएस निरंजन आर्य ने वन पर्यावरण की रिव्यू मीटिंग ली। अरसे बाद करीब 4 घंटे की मैराथन मीटिंग चलीं। इसमें आर्य ने विभाग से जुड़े प्लांटेशन, प्रदूषण, डेजर्ट, इकोलॉजी आदि सभी से जुड़े मसलों पर गहराई से जानकारी ली।

हैड ऑफ द फॉरेस्ट सहित प्रमुख सचिव ने प्रिजेंटेशन और विभाग से जुड़ी समस्याओं को भी सामने रखा, जिस पर मुख्य सचिव ने समाधान की बात भी कही। साथ ही ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल आदि मसलों पर सराहना भी की।

