पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यकारिणी गठन:शहर भाजपा : 2 साल में 3 अध्यक्ष बदले, कार्यकारिणी अब तक नहीं

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बड़े नेताओं का दबदबा, इसकी वजह से कार्यकारिणी में हो रही देरी

पिछले दो साल में शहर भाजपा के अध्यक्ष तो बदलते रहे, लेकिन कार्यकारिणी एक भी अध्यक्ष नहीं बना सके। वजह, जयपुर में राज्य स्तरीय नेताओं का दबादबा माना जा रहा है। हालांकि, नवनियुक्त अध्यक्ष राघव शर्मा का कहना है कि अगले महीने से कार्यकारिणी का गठन कर दिया जाएगा।

इसके लिए कार्यकर्ताओं की सूची बनाई जा रही है। शहर भाजपा में कार्यकारिणी के गठन को लेकर खींचतान पिछले पांच साल से चल रही है। पिछले साल जनवरी में पार्टी ने पूर्व विधायक मोहनलाल गुप्ता को शहर अध्यक्ष बनाया गया था, लेकिन वे 13 महीने तक के कार्यकाल में कार्यकारिणी का गठन नहीं कर पाए।

इस बीच पार्टी ने अध्यक्ष पद की जिम्मेदारी सुनील कोठारी को सौंप दी। कोठारी भी आठ महीने तक कार्यकारिणी को अंतिम रूप नहीं दे सके। यानी करीब 21 महीने से पार्टी बिना कार्यकारिणी के ही चलती रही। निकाय चुनाव से पहले पार्टी ने शहर अध्यक्ष की कमान राघव शर्मा को दे दी। उनकी टीम भी अभी तक तैयार नहीं हुई है। गौरतलब है कि पूर्व अध्यक्ष संजय जैन को भी पदाधिकारी बनाने में तीन साल लगा दिए थे।

अपनों को बैठाने की ‘जुगत’
शहर कार्यकारिणी में बड़े नेताओं का सीधा दखल रहता है। मौजूदा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सतीश पूनियां भी आमेर से विधायक हैं। पूर्व प्रदेशाध्यक्ष अशोक परनामी, अरूण चतुर्वेदी, विधायक नरपत सिंह राजवी, विधायक कालीचरण सराफ, पूर्व मंत्री राजपाल सिंह, विधायक एवं मेयर रहे अशोक लाहोटी और सांसद रामचरण बोहरा पार्टी के बड़े चेहरे हैं। इस लिहाज से हर कोई चाहता है कि उनके अपने लोगों को कार्यकारिणी में जगह मिले।
कार्यकारिणी का गठन जल्द
पहले निगम चुनाव के चलते जयपुर शहर की कार्यकारिणी का गठन नहीं हो पाया है। अति शीघ्र भाजपा जयपुर शहर की कार्यकारिणी का गठन किया जा रहा है।
- राघव शर्मा, अध्यक्ष जयपुर शहर भाजपा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें