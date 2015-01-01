पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मेयर बनने के बाद पहली प्रतिक्रिया:जयपुर ग्रेटर की मेयर सौम्या बोलीं- स्वच्छता, स्वास्थ्य और सुरक्षा मेरी प्राथमिकता

जयपुर9 मिनट पहले
जयपुर नगर निगम ग्रेटर की पहली मेयर बनी सौम्या गुर्जर ।

जयपुर नगर निगम ग्रेटर की पहली मेयर बनने के बाद सौम्या गुर्जर ने शहर में पिछले दो साल से बिगड़े सफाई और कानून व्यवस्था के ढांचे को सुधारने की बात कही। साथ ही उन्होंने नगर निगम में भ्रष्टाचार करने वालों और बेवजह आमजन या विकास कार्य से संबंधी फाइलों को रोकने वालों पर सख्त कार्रवाई की चेतावनी दी है।

सफाई में शहर को टॉप लाने का रहेगा प्रयास
नवनिर्वाचित महापौर ने कहा कि मेरे लिए प्राथमिकता स्वच्छता, स्वास्थ्य और सुरक्षा है। आज शहर में पिछले दो साल से जो सफाई व्यवस्था की स्थिति बिगड़ी है, उसे सुधारना और शहर को टॉप पर लाने का मेरा प्रयास रहेगा। क्योंकि, जब शहर स्वच्छ नहीं रहेगा तो शहर का आम नागरिक स्वस्थ कैसे रहेगा?

मैं एक महिला हूं देख रही हूं शहर में कानून व्यवस्था कैसी है? इसे सुधारना बहुत जरूरी है
शहर में महिला सुरक्षा के सवाल पर जवाब देते हुए महापौर ने कहा कि मैं खुद एक महिला हूं और समझ सकती हूं और देख रही हूं कि पिछले 2 साल से शहर की कानून व्यवस्था कैसे चौपट हो रही है। कैसे-कैसे कृत्य महिलाओं संग देखने को मिल रहे है। ऐसे में मेरी प्राथमिकता में महिला सुरक्षा भी अहम है। इसके लिए शहर में हर कोने में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगवाना बेहद जरूरी है। इसके साथ ही महिला सुरक्षा के लिए जो हो सकेगा वह मैं करूंगी।

अब नहीं चलेगा बेवजह फाइलें रोकने का सिलसिला
नगर निगम में भ्रष्टाचार होने और आमजन को काम करवाने के लिए चक्कर लगाने के सवाल पर सौम्या ने कहा कि अब ऐसा आगे नहीं चलेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि जो कर्मचारी-अधिकारी आगे से पत्रावलियों को बेवजह रोकेगा तो उस पर सख्त एक्शन लिया जाएगा। उन्होंने भ्रष्टाचार के मुद्दे पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी का उदाहरण देते हुए कहा कि जब वे भ्रष्टाचार मुक्त शासन देश को दे सकते है तो हमें भी उनसे कुछ सीखना चाहिए हम भी ऐसा कर सकते है।

