राजस्थान में कोरोना संकट:मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने कहा- हमारी प्राथमिकता लोगों का जीवन बचाना; हेल्थ गाइड लाइन की सख्ती से पालना के निर्देश दिए

जयपुर17 मिनट पहले
राजस्थान में कोविड की स्थिति को लेकर रविवार को मुख्यमंत्री आवास पर समीक्षा बैठक लेते हुए मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत व अन्य अफसर
  • सीएम ने कोविड 19 को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री आवास पर ली अफसरों की बैठक

राजस्थान में कोरोना केस लगातार बढ़ रहे है। पिछले तीन दिनों से कोरोना विस्फोट हो रहा है। इस बीच प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने सीएम हाउस पर रविवार दोपहर प्रदेश में कोविड 19 की स्थिति की समीक्षा के लिए बैठक ली। इसमें मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने मौजूदा स्थितियों और वायरस को रोकने के लिए चल रहे प्रयासों का जायजा लिया।

सीएम गहलोत ने बैठक में मौजूद अफसरों से कहा कि हमारी प्राथमिकता जीवन को बचाने, पर्याप्त उपचार देने और स्वास्थ्य प्रोटोकॉल का सख्ती से पालन करने के लिए पीपीएल को प्रोत्साहित करने के निर्देश दिए। इसके अलावा उन क्षेत्रों में संक्रमण के प्रयासों को बारीकी से मॉनिटर करने के निर्देश दिए, जहां संक्रमण अधिक है। साथ ही, यह सुनिश्चित करने के लिए कहा कि कि लोग मास्क पहनने के नियम का पालन करें।

मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने संक्रमण होने पर की गई व्यवस्थाओं की समीक्षा करते हुए एक दिन पहले रात को केबिनेट मीटिंग में लिए गए नाइट कर्फ्यू और अन्य निर्णयों की पालना सुनिश्चित करने को कहा। यह भी कहा कि इनकी पालना में आमजन को परेशानी नहीं हो। इस समीक्षा बैठक में सचिव, मुख्य सचिव, संभागीय आयुक्त, डीजीपी, कोर ग्रुप के अधिकारियों सहित मुख्यमंत्री आवास पर मौजूद रहे। इसके अलावा जिला कलेक्टर, एसपी, सीएमएचओ और मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्रिंसीपल सहित अन्य नोडल अफसर वीडियो कॉफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए सीएम द्वारा ली गई मीटिंग से जुड़े।

