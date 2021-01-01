पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Jaipur
  CM Gehlot Said, Those Who Were Sitting Peacefully For 70 Days, They Cannot Disturb, There Should Be A Judicial Inquiry Into The Incident

किसान आंदोलन हिंसा:सीएम गहलोत का हमला, बोले- जो लोग 70 दिन से शांति से बैठे थे वे तो गड़बड़ी कर नहीं सकते, घटना की न्यायिक जांच हो

जयपुर17 मिनट पहले
  • बीजेपी के इशारे पर हो रहा सब, जो कुछ हरकतें हो रही हैं उनमें बीजेपी पर आरोप लग रहे हैं : गहलोत

किसान आंदोलन में हुई हिंसा को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने केंद्र सरकार और बीजेपी पर गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं। मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत ने मीडिया से बातचीत में कहा कि 26 जनवरी को लालकिले की घटना और हिंसा जांच का विषय है कि सब कैसे हुआ, पूरे मामले की न्यायिक जांच होनी चाहिए। अगर सरकार न्यायिक जांच बैठाती तो आगे जाकर इसके कारणों का पता चलता, जो लोग 70 दिन से शांति से बैठे थे वे तो गड़बड़ी कर नहीं सकते। इसकी निष्पक्ष जांच होना बहुत जरूरी है।

स्थानीय लोगों और आंदोलनकारी किसानों के बीच झड़प को लेकर सीएम गहलोत ने कहा कि जो कुछ हरकतें हो रही हैं उसमें बीजेपी का नाम आ रहा है। बीजेपी पर आरोप लग रहे हैं। वहां आपस में भिड़ने ने की जरूरत नहीं थी। आंदोलनकारियों से बात करना और समझाना यह काम सरकार और पुलिस प्रशासन का है। वहां गांव वालों केा भेजकर टकरव पैदा करना गलत है। गहलोत सीएम निवास पर मीडिया से बातचीत कर रहे थे।

26 जनवरी को जो कुछ हुआ उसे कोई सपोर्ट नहीं कर सकता। लोकतंत्र में हिंसा का कोई स्थान नहीं हो सकता। असामाजिक तत्वों ने घुसकर तमाशा किया। किसान शंति से अपनी बात रखें। पूरा देश का किसान उनके साथ है। भारत सरकार रुख समझ से परे है। कई बार कुछ वर्गों से जुड़े फैसलों पर बात नहीं की ताे उसे सुधारने में क्या हर्ज है। कृषि कानूनों पर संसद में चर्चा नहीं हुई। पीएम खुद किसानों को बुलाकर बात करें तो रास्ता निकल सकता है, लंबे समय तक इस तरह का आंदोलन न देशहित में है और न उचित है। अन्नदाताओं की अपनी आशंकाएं हैं ,वे अपने परिवार और आने वाली पीढियों के लिए चिंतित है। उम्मीद है पीएम खुद गौर करेंगे।

