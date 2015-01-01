पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

केन्द्र सरकार से मांग:सीएम गहलोत ने केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी को लिखा पत्र, आंगनबाड़ी और मिनी आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं का मानदेय बढ़ाएं

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
राज्य की ओर से उपलब्ध अतिरिक्त राशि का 60% अंशदान उपलब्ध करवाए केंद्र सरकार

मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने केन्द्रीय महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्री को पत्र लिखकर आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं, सहायिकाओं एवं मिनी आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं के मानदेय में वृद्धि करने की मांग की है। पत्र में राज्य सरकार की ओर से उपलब्ध करवायी जा रही अतिरिक्त राशि का 60 प्रतिशत अंशदान उपलब्ध करवाने का आग्रह किया है।

गहलोत ने पत्र में कहा है कि केन्द्र सरकार की ओर से महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग में कार्यरत आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता के लिए 4500 रुपए, मिनी आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता के लिए 3500 रुपए तथा सहायिकाओं के लिए 2250 रुपए मासिक मानदेय निर्धारित है जो जीविकोपार्जन के लिए कम प्रतीत होता है।

राज्य सरकार की ओर से इस मानदेय के स्थान पर आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता को 7500 रुपए, मिनी आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता को 5750 रुपए तथा आंगनबाड़ी सहायिकाओं को 4250 रुपए मासिक मानदेय के रूप में दिए जा रहे है। इसमें केन्द्र सरकार की ओर से निर्धारित मानदेय राशि के 40% राज्यांश के साथ-साथ राज्य सरकार की ओर से टॉप-अप राशि का भी भुगतान किया जा रहा है।

गहलोत ने कहा कि राज्य में कार्यरत 1 लाख 12 हजार 236 मानदेय कर्मियों को सम्मान जनक जीवन यापन के लिए वित्तीय वर्ष 2020-21 में केन्द्र सरकार से प्राप्त लगभग 270 करोड़ रुपए की राशि के अतिरिक्त राज्य सरकार ने अपने संसाधनों से लगभग 539 करोड़ रुपए का प्रावधान किया है। उन्होंने इन मानदेय कर्मियों के लिए राज्य सरकार की ओर से उपलब्ध करवायी जा रही अतिरिक्त राशि का भी 60 प्रतिशत अंशदान केन्द्र सरकार के स्तर से राज्यों को उपलब्ध करवाने की समुचित व्यवस्था करवाने का आग्रह किया है।

