गहलोत सरकार का बड़ा फैसला:राज्य और केंद्रीय मदद वाली योजनाओं के लिए सीएम ने दिए ‌427 करोड़

जयपुर38 मिनट पहले
  • 36 बाल परियोजनाओं से जुड़ी आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर मानदेय, पात्र छात्राओं को मिलेंगी स्कूटी
  • अन्तरजातीय विवाह करने वाले प्रति युगल को 5 लाख रुपए की सहायता दी जाती है

प्रदेश में राज्य निधि व केंद्रीय सहायता से चलाई जा रही योजनाओं के लिए मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने 427 करोड़ रुपए के अतिरिक्त प्रावधान को मंजूरी दी है। इनमें बालिका शिक्षा को बढ़ावा देने के लिए स्कूटी वितरण योजना के तहत 33 करोड़ 10 लाख रुपए के अतिरिक्त प्रावधान को मंजूरी दी है। इससे योजना में वर्ष 2019-20 की पात्र छात्राओं को स्कूटी का वितरण किया जा सकेगा।

अन्तरजातीय विवाह पर 5 लाख, कुल जारी किए 6.75 करोड़ रुपए
अन्तरजातीय विवाह प्रोत्साहन योजना के तहत 6 करोड़ 75 लाख रुपए के अतिरिक्त प्रावधान को स्वीकृति दी है। उल्लेखनीय है कि इस केन्द्रीय योजना में अन्तरजातीय विवाह करने वाले प्रति युगल को 5 लाख रुपए की सहायता दी जाती है। इसमें से एक लाख 25 हजार रुपए केन्द्र सरकार से तथा 3 लाख 25 हजार रुपए राज्य निधि से दिए जाते हैं।
भर्ती परीक्षाओं के लिए 16.13 करोड़
राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड को विभिन्न भर्तियों के लिए 16 करोड़ 13 लाख रुपए की मंजूरी दी। इससे पटवार सीधी भर्ती परीक्षा, शीघ्र लिपिक संयुक्त सीधी भर्ती परीक्षा समय पर हो सकेगी।
सरिस्का से गांव हटाने को 3. 28 करोड़
सरिस्का टाइगर प्रोजेक्ट में ग्राम विस्थापन कार्य के लिए राज्यांश के रूप में 3 करोड़ 28 लाख रुपए उपलब्ध कराने की मंजूरी दी है।

  • आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं तथा सहायिकाओं के मानदेय के भुगतान के लिए राज्यांश के रूप में 10 करोड़ रुपए।
  • अमृत योजना के तहत राज्य की हिस्सा राशि के रूप में 134 करोड़ 37 लाख रुपए स्वीकृत।
  • राष्ट्रीय खाद्य मिशन (दलहन) के लिए राज्यांश के रूप में 29.26 करोड़ का प्रावधान किया।
