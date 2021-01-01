पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना की शुरूआत:सीएम आज करेंगे नए चरण की शुरूआत, 1.10 करोड़ परिवारों का होगा फ्री इलाज

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत 30 जनवरी को ‘आयुष्मान भारत महात्मा गांधी राजस्थान स्वास्थ्य बीमा‘ योजना के नए चरण की शुरूआत करेंगे। - Dainik Bhaskar
मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत 30 जनवरी को 'आयुष्मान भारत महात्मा गांधी राजस्थान स्वास्थ्य बीमा' योजना के नए चरण की शुरूआत करेंगे।
प्रदेश में मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत 30 जनवरी को ‘आयुष्मान भारत महात्मा गांधी राजस्थान स्वास्थ्य बीमा‘ योजना के नए चरण की शुरूआत करेंगे। राज्य में पूर्व में संचालित भामाशाह स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना में राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना के 98 लाख लाभार्थी परिवारों के साथ ही सामाजिक आर्थिक जनगणना के पात्र परिवारों को भी शामिल कर योजना का दायरा बढ़ा दिया है।

आयुष्मान भारत महात्मा गांधी राजस्थान स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना के नए चरण में अब 1 करोड़ 10 लाख परिवारों को निःशुल्क उपचार की सुविधा प्रदान की गई है। इस योजना में वार्षिक प्रीमियम 1750 करोड़ रुपए का लगभग 80 प्रतिशत (1400 करोड़ रुपए) अंशदान राज्य सरकार द्वारा वहन किया जाएगा।

निशुल्क उपचार की सीमा पांच लाख रुपए प्रति परिवार की
अब प्रति परिवार सालाना निशुल्क उपचार सीमा को बढ़ाकर 3.30 लाख के स्थान पर 5 लाख रुपए तथा उपचार के लिए उपलब्ध 1401 पैकेज को बढ़ाकर 1576 किया गया है। सामान्य बीमारियों के लिए 50 हजार तथा गंभीर बीमारियों के लिए 4.50 लाख तक का निःशुल्क इलाज उपलब्ध होगा। राज्य में स्थित भारत सरकार के चिकित्सालयों में भी निःशुल्क इलाज मिलेगा। भर्ती से 5 दिन पहले और डिस्चार्ज के 15 दिन बाद तक का चिकित्सा खर्च भी निःशुल्क पैकेज में शामिल किया गया है।

