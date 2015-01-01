पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर इंटरव्यू:पंचायत राज चुनाव की आचार संहिता से भर्ती परीक्षाओं पर नहीं पड़ेगा कोई असर: डॉ. यादव

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
डॉ. भूपेंद्र यादव, आरपीएससी चेयरमैन
  • 14 नवंबर को पूरा हुआ 1 माह का कार्यकाल, आरपीएससी का कैलेंडर जारी करने की कोशिश

(आरिफ कुरैशी). पंचायत राज संस्थाओं के चुनाव के चलते लागू आचार संहिता का आरपीएससी की भर्ती परीक्षाओं पर कोई असर नहीं पड़ेगा। पूरा प्रयास रहेगा कि जो परीक्षाएं और इंटरव्यू तय किए जा चुके हैं, वे समय पर ही हों। यह कहना है कि आरपीएससी चेयरमैन डॉ. भूपेंद्र यादव का। उन्होंने कहा कि आयोग में उनका कार्यकाल एक वर्ष का है, लेकिन इस अवधि में ही वे भर्तियों के लिए हरसंभव कोशिश करेंगे।

भर्ती परीक्षाओं का कैलेंडर जारी कराने की दिशा में भी महत्वपूर्ण प्रयास किए जाएंगे। पुलिस महकमे से आरपीएससी में आए डॉ. यादव को आयोग के अध्यक्ष की कमान संभाले अब एक माह से अधिक समय हो चुका है। जिस तेजी से उन्होंने इंटरव्यू शेडयूल्ड किए और नई भर्ती की प्रक्रियाएं शुरू की, उससे अभ्यर्थियों में एक नई उम्मीद जागी है। भविष्य की योजनाओं को लेकर भास्कर से बात की डॉ. भूपेंद्र यादव ने।

परीक्षाएं और इंटरव्यू तय समय पर ही हों, इसके लिए होगी हरसंभव कोशिश

Q.पंचायत राज चुनाव की आचार संहिता लागू हो गई है, ऐसे में भर्तियों में देरी होने की संभावना है। इसका रास्ता आप कैसे निकालेंगे। a.राजस्थान लोक सेवा आयोग एक संवैधानिक संस्था है। आचार संहिता का भर्ती प्रक्रियाओं पर असर नहीं पड़ता। मेरी पूरी कोशिश रहेगी कि शेड्यूल के मुताबिक ही इंटरव्यू व भर्तियां हों।

Q.आप अब तक पुलिस महकमे में रहे हैं। आरपीएससी का अनुभव नया रहने वाला है। इस चुनौती काे आप किस रूप में देख रहे हैं। A.पुलिस में भी कई नए अनुभव रहे थे। पुलिस डिपार्टमेंट भी भर्ती परीक्षा व इंटरव्यू कराता है। हां, आरपीएससी का काम थोड़ा अलग है, लेकिन बिल्कुल नया नहीं है। हर डिपार्टमेंट का पर्सोनल मैनेजमेंट होता है। नए विभाग में पहुंच कर व्यक्ति बहुत कुछ सीख जाता है। पुराने अनुभव भी काम आते हैं। चुनौतियां भी नई नहीं हैं। चुनौती को भी सबके सहयोग से पार करेंेगे।

Q.आरपीएससी अपना कलैंडर जारी नहीं कर रहा, जबकि यूपीएससी हर साल जारी करता है। इस दिशा में आप क्या कदम उठाएंगे। a.परीक्षा कैलेंडर जारी नहीं होने के बहुत से कारण होते हैं। सरकारों के कामकाज के अंदाज में भी फर्क होता है। सरकार व आरपीएससी मिलकर प्रयास करेंगे कि कैलेंडर जारी भी हो और उसकी पालना की जाए।

Q.अध्यक्ष की अधिकतम उम्र 62 साल है। आपके पास काम के लिए एक साल ही रहेगा? A.यह सही है कि मेरा कार्यकाल एक साल का ही रहेगा। इसमें भर्तियों को लेकर बेस्ट पॉसिबल प्रयास किए जाएंगे। कोशिश रहेगी कि लंबित भर्तियां जल्द से जल्द पूरी हो जाएं। ताकि सरकार को भी नए अफसर समय पर मिल सकें। वहीं युवाओं को भी राहत देने का लक्ष्य रहेगा।

