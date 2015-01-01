पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सर्दी का अलर्ट:जयपुर में चली ठण्डी हवा से बढी ठिठुरन, मौसम बदलने की मिले संकेत

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राजधानी जयपुर में देर रात से चली सर्द हवाओं ने मौसम में बदलाव के संकेत दे दिए है। 15 नवंबर को जयपुर, भरतपुर और बीकानेर संभाग के कई शहरों के लिए येल्लो अलर्ट जारी किया है। इन शहरों में रविवार को बादल छाने के साथ हल्की बारिश भी होने की संभावना जताई है। मौसम के इस बदलाव के साथ अब आप भी अलर्ट हो जाए, क्योंकि अब इस बदलाव के साथ ही मौसमी बीमारियां भी बढने लगेगी।

मौसम विभाग से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के प्रभाव के कारण ऐसा होगा। इसी के चलते प्रदेश के मौसम चक्र में भी बदलाव आएगा और सर्दी का प्रभाव बढेगा। जयपुर में आज सुबह के मौसम की बात करें तो सुबह से ही हवाएं चल रही है और हल्की धुंध भी रही। हालांकि तापमान में कोई खास बदलाव नहीं रहा। जयपुर रात का न्यूनतम तापमान 14.9 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। वहीं विशेषज्ञों की माने तो इस सर्दी के सीजन की ये पहली हल्की बारिश हो सकती है, जिससे मौसमी बीमारियां भी बढने लगती है। ऐसे में अब छोटे बच्चों के साथ बुर्जुगों को ज्यादा सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है।

ये रहा प्रदेश के अन्य शहरों का तापमान
अजमेर 14.2, भीलवाडा 12.6, कोटा 14.9, उदयपुर 13.9, बाडमेर 16.5, जैसलमेर 15.8, जोधपुर 16.1, माउंट आबू 6.4, बूंदी 15.5, बीकानेर 14.7, चूरू 10.2 और गंगानगर में न्यूनतम तापमान 12.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलोंगेवाला पोस्ट पर मोदी की चीन-पाक को चेतावनी- किसी ने आजमाने की कोशिश की तो प्रचंड जवाब मिलेगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें