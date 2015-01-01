पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शीत लहर की मार:सर्द हवाओं से धूजा मरूस्थल; जयपुर, जैसलमेर, गंगानगर में सीजन की सबसे सर्द रात

जयपुर22 मिनट पहले
मौसम विभाग ने 18 दिसंबर तक सीकर, झुंझुनूं, अलवर, भरतपुर, श्रीगंगानगर, हनुमानगढ़, बीकानेर, चूरू और नागौर जिले में शीतलहर चलने की चेतावनी जारी की है।

प्रदेश में मंगलवार से चली सर्द हवाओं ने ठिठुरन बढ़ा और गलन बढ़ा दी। इसके कारण उत्तरी राजस्थान के जिलों में तापमान में बड़ी गिरावट हुई। जयपुर, गंगानगर, जैसलमेर जिले में बीती रात सीजन की सबसे सर्द रात रही।

रात में चली सर्द हवाओं ने जनजीवन पर भी प्रभाव डालना शुरू कर दिया। तेज सर्दी के कारण सुबह-शाम लोगों की बाजारों में आवाजाही भी कम हो गई। वहीं खुले आसमान में रहने वाले बेघर भी अलाव जलाकर रात काटने पर मजबूर हो गए। मौसम विभाग से जारी रिपोर्ट को देखें तो आज सबसे कम तापमान माउंट आबू में 1.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। इसके बाद श्रीगंगानगर में तापमान 2.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज हुआ। ये श्रीगंगानगर का इस सीजन का अब तक का सबसे कम तापमान रहा।

3 शहरों को छोड़कर सभी शहरों का तापमान 10 से नीचे आया
उदयपुर, कोटा और जोधपुर को छोड़कर सभी शहरों का तापमान 10 डिग्री से नीचे आ गया। जैसलमेर में भी बीती रात तापमान 5.2 डिग्री पर दर्ज हुआ, जो इस सीजन का जैसलमेर में सबसे कम तापमान रहा। इनके अलावा बीकानेर, चूरू, फलौदी, सीकर, पिलानी में भी जबरदस्त सर्दी पड़ी।

आगे: शीतलहर का येल्लो अलर्ट
मौसम विभाग ने 18 दिसंबर तक प्रदेश के 9 जिले शीतलहर की चपेट में बने रहने की चेतावनी जारी की हैं। इसमें पूर्वी राजस्थान के सीकर, झुंझुनूं, अलवर और भरतपुर, जबकि पश्चिमी राजस्थान के श्रीगंगानगर, हनुमानगढ़, बीकानेर, चूरू और नागौर जिले शामिल हैं।

ये रहा आज के शहरों का न्यूनतम तापमान
अजमेर 9.7, भीलवाड़ा 8.4, अलवर 7.6, जयपुर 9, अलवर 7.6, पिलानी 4.4, सीकर 7.5, कोटा 10.3, चित्तौड़गढ़ 9.1, बूंदी 9.5, उदयपुर 12, बाड़मेर 9.2, पाली 8.6, जोधपुर 11.4, फलौदी 6.2, बीकानेर 6.1 और चूरू में आज का न्यूनतम तापमान 5.1 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज हुआ।

