भ्रष्टाचार:आबकारी निरीक्षक और गार्ड पर रिश्वत लेने का आराेप, कमिश्नर ने डीईओ से मांगी रिपाेर्ट

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शिकायत के बाद गार्ड काे एपीओ किया, मामले की जांच जारी

शहर के जाेन 19 में अंग्रेजी शराब के ठेकेदार ने आबकारी निरीक्षक और गार्ड पर रिश्वत लेने का आराेप लगाते हुए आबकारी विभाग के उच्चाधिकारियाें काे लिखित शिकायत की है। जानकारी के अनुसार जाेन 19 के लाइसेंसधारी शराब विक्रेता पनाेश खान ने लिखित शिकायत देकर आबकारी निरीक्षक पर कार्रवाई की मांग की है। इस मामले काे जांच जारी है लेकिन विभाग ने गार्ड पर जांच रिपाेर्ट आने से पहले ही एपीओ कर दिया जबकि निरीक्षक काे जवाब तलब किया है।

शिकायत में ठेकेदार ने आराेप लगाया कि 29 अक्टूबर काे आबकारी निरीक्षक अरविंद खींची निरीक्षक दल के साथ शराब दुकान का निरीक्षण करने आए, दुकान मालिक काे माैके पर बुलाकर नकली शराब बेचने का मामला बनाते हुए लाइसेंस निरस्त करने काे कहा। शराब ठेकेदार कहना है कि कार्रवाई से पहले शराब की सैम्पल करवाने लेकिन इस मामले में निरीक्षक ने गार्ड हनुमान से मिलने की बात कही। शराब ठेकेदार का आराेप है दूसरे दिन निरीक्षक का गार्ड ऑफिस आया रिश्वत की राशि ले गया।

इस मामले काे लेकर तत्कालीन वित्त सचिव पृथ्वी राज और आबकारी कमिश्नर जाेगाराम काे लिखित शिकायत देकर कार्रवाई की मांग की है। मामले के जिला आबकारी अधिकारी सुनील भाटी ने बताया कि शिकायत मिलने के बाद संबंधित अधिकारी से जवाब मांगा है। गार्ड के खिलाफ अन्य शिकायताें के आधार पर एपीओ किया है। इस मामले जांच की जारी है।

इस मामले में लिकर एसाेसिएशन एकजुट
इस भ्रष्टाचार के मामले काे लेकर राज लिकर एसोसिएशन एकजुट हाे गई है। एसाेसिएशन पदाधिकारियाें का कहना है कि राजधानी में आए दिन निरीक्षण के नाम पर भ्रष्टाचार काे बढ़ावा दिया जा रहा है। पहले से मंदी में चल रहे शराब व्यापार पर इंस्पेक्टर राज खत्म हाेना चाहिए। इस मामले में केवल गार्ड पर कार्रवाई हुई, जबकि बड़ी मछलियां बच निकलती हैं। इसकी पूरी जांच कर दाेषी पर कार्रवाई हाेनी चाहिए।

मैनें अनियमितता पकड़ी, इसलिए मुझे फंसाने का षड्यंत्र रचा जा रहा है
आबकारी निरीक्षक का काम शराब दुकानाें की जांच करना है। रिश्वत लेने के आराेप निराधार है। मैनें पहले भी अनियमितता बरतने के मामले में नाेटिस दिए थे, इसलिए मुझे फंसाने के लिए यह षड्यंत्र रचा गया है। -अरविंद खींची, आबकारी निरीक्षक

मामले में निरीक्षक दाेषी पाया गया ताे कार्रवाई हाेगी
इस तरह के मामले की शिकायत मिली है। जिला आबकारी अधिकारी से इस पूरे मामले की रिपोर्ट मांगी है, जांच के बाद यदि निरीक्षण दाेषी पाया गया ताे निश्चित रूप से कार्रवाई हाेगी। -जाेगाराम, आबकारी आयुक्त

