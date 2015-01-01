पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लाइब्रेरियन भर्ती परीक्षा:जूनियर इंजीनियर भर्ती के पेपर लीक एवं फर्जी डिग्रियों की जांच के लिए एसओजी में शिकायत

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
जेई परीक्षा का पेपर वायरल मामले की जांच की मांग को लेकर किरोड़ी के घर पहुंचे अभ्यर्थी।

जेई के 1100 पदाें पर हुई भर्ती परीक्षा से पहले ही पेपर वायरल हाेने व लाइब्रेरियन भर्ती परीक्षा में फर्जी डिग्रियां लाकर डॉक्यूमेंट वेरिफिकेशन करवाने वाले अभ्यर्थियाें की फर्जी डिग्रियां हाेने की शिकायत राज्य सरकार व एसओजी में की गई है। मामले की जांच की मांग काे लेकर जेई परीक्षा में शामिल छात्र शुक्रवार दाेपहर काे सांसद डाॅ. किराेड़ी लाल मीणा के आवास पर पहुंचे।

सांसद ने सरकार काे 14 दिसंबर तक मामले का समाधान करने की बात कही। किसी तरह का समाधान नहीं हाेने पर राज्यव्यापी आंदाेलन की चेतावनी दी है। इधर, मामले काे लेकर राजस्थान बेराेजगार एकीकृत महासंघ के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष उपेन यादव ने मामले की जांच एसओजी से कराने काे लेकर सीएम काे पत्र लिखा है।

पत्र में उपेन यादव ने कहा है कि अधीनस्थ बाेर्ड की भर्तियाें में गड़बड़ियाें की शिकायतें लगातार कई महिनाें से आ रही हैं। हाल ही में आयाेजित जेईएन भर्ती परीक्षा का पेपर साेशल मीडिया पर परीक्षा से पहले वायरल हुआ। जिसके चलते याेग्य अभ्यर्थी भर्ती परीक्षा से वंचित रह सकते हैं। इसकी जांच एसओजी से करवाई जाए। अगर एसओजी जांच में पेपर वायरल हाेना पाया जाता है ताे भर्ती परीक्षा निरस्त की जाए।

साथ ही अधीनस्थ बाेर्ड की ओर से आयाेजित की गई पीटीआई भर्ती-2018, लैब टेक्निशियन, रेडियाेग्राफर, लाइब्रेरियन भर्ती में भी फर्जी डिग्रियां लाकर डॉक्यूमेंट वेरिफिकेशन करवाया गया है। ऐसे में इन डिग्रियाें की जांच भी एसओजी से करवाई जाए। ताकि पता चल सके कि काैन-काैनसे संस्थान माेटी रकम लेकर बेराेजगाराें काे डिग्रियां बांट रहे हैं।

