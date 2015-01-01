पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महिला सुरक्षा संवाद:अनिवार्य एफआईआर नीति देश में लागू हो, अब मोदी को लिखेंगे पत्र : गहलोत

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
दुष्कर्म जैसे केसेज की तफ्तीश में लगने वाले औसत समय में 40% तक की उल्लेखनीय कमी आई है
  • ‘महिला एवं बाल सुरक्षा तथा सशक्तीकरण’ पर राष्ट्रीय वेबिनार आयोजित

अनिवार्य एफआईआर नीति को देश भर में लागू किए जाए इसके लिए राजस्थान राष्ट्रीय स्तर की सेमिनार आयोजित करेगा। सोमवार को मुख्यमंत्री निवास पर ‘महिला एवं बाल सुरक्षा तथा सशक्तीकरण के लिए कर्तव्य एवं अधिकार’ विषय पर राष्ट्रीय वेबिनार के उद्घाटन सत्र को संबोधित करते हुए मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने यह बात कही।

उन्होंने कहा कि हमारी सरकार ने थानों में प्रत्येक फरियादी की एफआईआर दर्ज करने के लिए फ्री रजिस्ट्रेशन नीति अपनाने का साहस दिखाया है। इससे परिवादों के पंजीकरण में भले ही बढ़ोतरी हुई हो, लेकिन इसका अभिप्राय यह कतई नहीं है कि वास्तविक रूप में अपराध भी बढ़े हों। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी राज्यों में इस नीति को लागू करने के लिए केन्द्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह को पत्र लिखा है।

जल्द ही इस संबंध में वे प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी को भी पत्र लिखेंगे। महिला एवं बाल विकास राज्यमंत्री ममता भूपेश ने कहा कि सरकार महिलाओं को सुरक्षित वातावरण प्रदान करने को सर्वाेच्च प्राथमिकता दे रही है। महिलाओं के सशक्तीकरण के लिए राज्य सरकार ने एक हजार करोड़ रुपए की इंदिरा महिला शक्ति योजना लागू की है। मुख्य सचिव निरंजन आर्य ने कहा कि महिलाओं एवं बच्चों के विरूद्ध होने वाले अपराधों में कमी लाने के लिए लगातार प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।

रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराने के लिए महिलाएं पहुंच रहीं थाने
गहलोत ने कहा- थानागाजी प्रकरण में पुलिस ने जिस तरह अपराधियों को सजा दिलाने मेें कामयाबी पाई और पीड़िता को समय पर न्याय दिलाया, दुष्कर्म के अन्य मामलों में यह प्रकरण राज्य पुलिस के लिए तफ्तीश का मॉडल बने।

महिलाएं अपने खिलाफ होने वाले अपराधों की प्रथम सूचना रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराने के लिए बेहिचक थाने पहुंचने लगी हैं, दुष्कर्म जैसे केसेज की तफ्तीश में लगने वाले औसत समय में 40% तक की उल्लेखनीय कमी आई है। यह समय 267 दिनों से घटकर 118 दिन हो गया है। प्रदेश में महिलाओं के विरूद्ध होने वाले अपराधों की लंबित जांचों का प्रतिशत भी राष्ट्रीय औसत 34 प्रतिशत के मुकाबले 9 प्रतिशत ही है।

