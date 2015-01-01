पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नगर निगम चुनाव:तुष्टिकरण से जयपुर, जोधपुर व कोटा को बांटकर भी पिछड़ी कांग्रेस: पूनियां

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनियां

सभी 6 नगर निगम चुनावों के नतीजों पर भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनियां ने कहा कि कांग्रेस का ताजा झूठ जनता के सामने आ गया है, राजधानी जयपुर के सभी 250 वार्डों में 131 पर भाजपा, 96 पर कांग्रेस और 23 पर निर्दलीय जीते हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि, निगम चुनावों में प्रदेश की जनता द्वारा दिये गये जनादेश पर राज्य सरकार के मुखिया, प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष, इनके मंत्रियों को स्पष्टीकरण ही नहीं सूझ रहा है। परिसीमन से प्रांरभ की गई मतदान की धांधलियों के बावजूद जनता ने कांग्रेस के कुशासन को नकार दिया है।

पूनियां ने साेशल मीडिया पर कहा कि सीएम और प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष गोविन्द डोटासरा कह रहे हैं कि जनता ने सरकार के कामों पर छाप लगाई है, लेकिन !हम्ममममम आप समझ गए होंगे, कहां लगाई है और कैसे लगाई है।

तुष्टिकरण की राजनीति कर जयपुर, जोधपुर, कोटा को टुकड़ों में बांटने के बाद भी कांग्रेस के लिए आशानुरूप परिणाम नहीं आये, फिर भी गहलोत और डोटासरा मन ही मन प्रसन्न हो रहे हैं और खुद के गाल बजा रहे हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि, राज्य में कांग्रेस की सत्ता के विरूद्ध भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने कड़ी मेहनत कर सत्ता से संघर्ष कर जीत हासिल की है। परिसीमन में गडबड़ियां, सत्ता का दुरूपयोग, मतदान में धांधली के बाद भी नतीजे कांग्रेस के पक्ष में नहीं गये, ये कांग्रेस सरकार के पतन की शुरूआत हो गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें