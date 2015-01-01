पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सियासी बाड़ेबंदी:कांग्रेस को भीतरघात का सताने लगा भय, सभी 55 पार्षद रिसोर्ट में शिफ्ट

जयपुर32 मिनट पहले
जयपुर के दिल्ली बाइपास स्थित जयबाग रिसोर्ट, जहां कांग्रेस ने हैरिटेज नगर निगम के अपने सभी पार्षदों को शिफ्ट किया है।

नगर निगम हैरिटेज में मेयर का चुनाव जीतने को लेकर पूरी तरह आश्वस्त नजर आ रही कांग्रेस को अब भीतरघात डर सताने लगा है। इसी आशंका को देखते हुए कांग्रेस ने अपने सभी पार्षदों को गुरुवार देर शाम दिल्ली रोड स्थित जयबाग रिसोर्ट में शिफ्ट कर दिया। शिफ्ट के दौरान मुख्य सचेतक महेश जोशी, परिवहन मंत्री प्रतापसिंह खाचरियावास, विधायक अमीन कागजी और रफीक खान भी साथ रहे, जहां सभी ने देर रात एक साथ डिनर भी किया।

रिसोर्ट में आने के बाद आपस में हंसी-मजाक करते
रिसोर्ट में आने के बाद आपस में हंसी-मजाक करते

पार्षद बोले कमरे में बैठे-बैठे ऊब गए है
सूत्रों की माने तो कुछ पार्षदों ने होटल शकुन में मन नहीं लगने की बात कही थी। पार्षदों का कहना है कि 11 नवंबर तक घूमने-फिरने या होटल से बाहर जाने की हमे अनुमति नहीं है। ऐसे में हम अपने-अपने कमरे में बैठकर उब जाएंगे। पार्षदों की इसी फरमाइश को देखते हुए शायद कांग्रेस पदाधिकारियों ने इन्हे रिसोर्ट में शिफ्ट करने का फैसला किया।

ग्रेटर के पार्षदों की नहीं की बाड़ेबंदी
इधर दिन में चर्चा ये भी थी कि कांग्रेस नगर निगम ग्रेटर के पार्षदों की भी बाड़ेबंदी कर सकती है। क्योंकि यहां से भी कांग्रेस ने अपना मेयर प्रत्याशी उतारा है। लेकिन देर शाम तक ऐसा नहीं हुआ और सभी पार्षद अपने घरों में ही रहे।

